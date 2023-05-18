US natgas jumps 6% to two-month high on low storage build

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a two-month high on Thursday on a much smaller than expected U.S. storage build and as wildfires kept gas exports from Canada near a 25-month low.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added just 99 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended May 12. That, however, was still more than usual for this time of year because mild weather kept demand for the fuel low for both heating and cooling.

That was much less than the 108-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with an increase of 87 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 91 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.240 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.9% above the five-year average of 1.900 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13 cents, or 5.5%, to $2.495 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 16.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states held at 101.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, matching the monthly record high in April.

The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. dropped to a fresh 25-month low of 6.4 bcfd on Wednesday as wildfires in Alberta caused some producers to shut oil and gas output and pipeline flows over the past couple of weeks.

During those two weeks, U.S. gas futures gained about 13% as Canada exported an average of just 7.1 bcfd of gas to the U.S. That is down from an average of 8.4 bcfd since the start of the year and 9.0 bcfd in 2022.

About 8% of the gas consumed in the U.S. or exported as liquefied natural gas (LNG) or via pipelines comes from Canada.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would switch from near-normal levels from May 18-27 to warmer than normal from May 28-June 2.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.0 bcfd this week to 89.6 bcfd next week.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 12.9 bcfd so far in May due to maintenance work at several plants, including Cameron LNG in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading near 23-month lows of around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That put TTF down about 58% and JKM down about 66% so far this year. NG/EU

Week ended May 12 (Actual) Week ended May 5 (Actual) Year ago May 12 Five-year average May 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 99 78 87 91 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,240 2,141 1,719 1,900 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 17.9% 18.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.39 2.37 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.70 10.32 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.95 9.86 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 23 29 37 44 48 U.S. GFS CDDs 106 106 114 102 98 U.S. GFS TDDs 129 135 151 146 146 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.3 101.3 101.4 97.0 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.3 6.0 6.7 8.2 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.6 107.3 108.1 105.2 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 2.0 2.0 2.8 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.4 5.4 6.1 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.7 12.8 12.4 7.0 U.S. Commercial 5.4 5.1 4.2 5.0 5.7 U.S. Residential 5.8 4.9 4.3 4.7 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 34.5 32.2 30.6 27.5 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.3 21.2 20.8 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.9 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.6 72.9 69.4 68.1 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 91.0 93.0 89.6 89.4 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Wind 8 12 13 12 17 Solar 4 5 5 4 5 Hydro 9 9 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 3 3 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 40 39 39 37 Coal 15 14 13 16 14 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.25 2.28 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.52 1.56 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.10 4.26 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.38 1.49 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.13 2.32 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.67 1.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.60 2.62 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.44 1.61 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.90 2.91 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.00 24.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.50 31.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.75 41.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 22.00 26.38 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 19.50 28.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 22.75 29.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.