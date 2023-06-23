US natgas jumps 5% on lower output, hot forecasts for Texas

Adds latest prices

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a 16-week high on Friday on a drop in U.S. output in recent weeks and forecasts for the weather to remain hot through early July, especially in Texas.

That price increase came despite forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected due in part to a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and a drop in European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, again projected electric use would break records, this time Monday-Tuesday, June 26-27.

ERCOT also projected power use would reach record highs this week but demand fell short of the record after storms and storm-related power outages reduced usage and consumers heeded the grid operator's June 20th call to conserve energy.

Regardless of when demand sets a new all-time high, the heat should boost the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for air conditioning since Texas gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 12.1 cents, or 4.6%, to settle at $2.729 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since March 3.

That price jump pushed the front-month into technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for the first time since last week.

For the week, the contract gained about 4%, putting it up for a third week in a row for the first time since April.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 102.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May to 101.5 bcfd so far in June due in part to ongoing pipeline maintenance in the Haynesville shale in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, and other basins.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn mostly hotter than normal from June 24-July 8.

With hot weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.7 bcfd this week to 97.8 bcfd next week and 101.5 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.6 bcfd so far in June from 6.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.4 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG in Texas.

This week marks the first time that Sabine Pass was not receiving the most feedgas of all U.S. LNG plants since October 2020. That title was on track to shift to Cheniere's Corpus Christi in Texas on Thursday and Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended Jun 23 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 16 (Actual) Year ago Jun 23 Five-year average Jun 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 84 95 81 80 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,813 2,729 2,239 2,447 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 15.0% 15.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.63 2.61 7.60 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.41 11.94 33.44 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.07 12.48 29.72 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 4 7 7 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 215 211 193 181 182 U.S. GFS TDDs 218 215 200 188 187 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 100.7 101.1 97.8 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 6.8 7.1 8.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.1 107.5 108.2 106.7 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 1.9 2.0 2.3 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 6.6 6.6 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.3 11.0 11.4 10.5 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.7 3.6 3.6 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 36.9 38.6 41.3 37.9 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.5 75.2 77.9 74.0 71.9 Total U.S. Demand 93.0 94.7 97.8 92.8 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 23 Week ended Jun 16 Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Wind 9 8 5 10 9 Solar 4 5 5 5 5 Hydro 6 6 7 8 9 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 43 45 40 40 Coal 17 16 17 15 15 Nuclear 19 19 20 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.27 2.24 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.11 1.34 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.10 3.03 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.14 1.28 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.21 2.14 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.35 1.51 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.02 4.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.24 2.27 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.87 1.78 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 42.50 26.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.50 29.0 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 35.50 48.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.33 43.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 13.50 18.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.50 20.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.