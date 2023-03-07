US Markets
US natgas jumps 5% on colder forecasts, record gas flows to LNG plants

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

March 07, 2023 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 5% on Tuesday, after plunging 15% in the prior session, on forecasts for more cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected and record gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an outage.

That price rise came despite an increase in gas output so far this month and forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected because most of the cold is not coming until mid March.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery rose 11.5 cents, or 4.5%, to settle at $2.687 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

The front-month fell to a 28-month low below $2 per mmBtu in intraday trade on Feb. 22 on warmer forecasts before jumping 9% to settle at a five-week high over $3 just over a week later on March 3 on colder forecasts and then plunging 15% on March 6 on a less cold weather outlook.

Freeport LNG's export plant, meanwhile, was on track to pull in about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Tuesday, up from 1.0 bcfd on Monday, according to data provider Refinitiv. Freeport exited an eight-month outage in February. That outage was caused by a fire in June 2022.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

Freeport asked federal regulators to restart the third train (Train 1) and other parts of the plant on Feb. 27. But on March 6, federal regulators had more questions about that request, which could delay the timing of Train 1's restart.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.5 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.4 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they have drilling for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 22 after some near- to warmer-than-normal days from March 7-10.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 115.8 bcfd this week to 120.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended Feb. 24 and were expected to end about 22% above normal during the week ended March 3, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 3 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 24 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 3

Five-year average Mar 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-75

-81

-126

-101

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,039

2,114

1,537

1,671

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

22.0%

19.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.60

2.57

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.12

13.35

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.29

14.33

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

333

322

282

297

295

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

134

11

14

12

U.S. GFS TDDs

345

335

293

311

307

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.6

98.3

98.5

93.8

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

8.0

8.6

9.0

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.0

106.3

107.1

102.8

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

3.3

3.3

3.2

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.4

5.2

5.8

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

13.6

13.3

12.8

7.4

U.S. Commercial

13.8

12.7

14.2

13.8

12.4

U.S. Residential

22.6

20.2

22.5

21.9

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

31.7

29.6

29.8

26.3

25.7

U.S. Industrial

23.8

23.5

24.3

24.7

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.5

2.6

2.5

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

99.6

93.5

98.5

94.2

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

120.9

115.8

120.3

116.0

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Week ended Feb 10

Wind

11

13

15

15

15

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

39

37

36

Coal

15

15

14

15

17

Nuclear

21

20

20

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.46

2.66

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.65

2.48

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

11.53

8.19

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.31

2.32

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.43

2.55

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.25

4.14

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.85

8.01

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.89

2.06

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.22

2.43

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

65.25

65.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.50

32.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

31.00

22.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

127.33

85.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

64.25

55.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

66.50

62.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

