US natgas jumps 5% on colder forecasts, record gas flows to LNG plants

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 5% on Tuesday, after plunging 15% in the prior session, on forecasts for more cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected and record gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an outage.
That price rise came despite an increase in gas output so far this month and forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected because most of the cold is not coming until mid March.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery rose 11.5 cents, or 4.5%, to settle at $2.687 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
The front-month fell to a 28-month low below $2 per mmBtu in intraday trade on Feb. 22 on warmer forecasts before jumping 9% to settle at a five-week high over $3 just over a week later on March 3 on colder forecasts and then plunging 15% on March 6 on a less cold weather outlook.
Freeport LNG's export plant, meanwhile, was on track to pull in about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Tuesday, up from 1.0 bcfd on Monday, according to data provider Refinitiv. Freeport exited an eight-month outage in February. That outage was caused by a fire in June 2022.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.
Freeport asked federal regulators to restart the third train (Train 1) and other parts of the plant on Feb. 27. But on March 6, federal regulators had more questions about that request, which could delay the timing of Train 1's restart.
Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.5 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.4 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they have drilling for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 22 after some near- to warmer-than-normal days from March 7-10.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 115.8 bcfd this week to 120.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.
Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended Feb. 24 and were expected to end about 22% above normal during the week ended March 3, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Mar 3 (Forecast)
Week ended Feb 24 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 3
Five-year average Mar 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-75
-81
-126
-101
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,039
2,114
1,537
1,671
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
22.0%
19.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.60
2.57
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.12
13.35
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.29
14.33
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
333
322
282
297
295
U.S. GFS CDDs
12
134
11
14
12
U.S. GFS TDDs
345
335
293
311
307
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.6
98.3
98.5
93.8
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.0
8.6
9.0
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.0
106.3
107.1
102.8
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
3.3
3.3
3.2
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.2
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
13.6
13.3
12.8
7.4
U.S. Commercial
13.8
12.7
14.2
13.8
12.4
U.S. Residential
22.6
20.2
22.5
21.9
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.7
29.6
29.8
26.3
25.7
U.S. Industrial
23.8
23.5
24.3
24.7
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.5
2.6
2.5
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.6
93.5
98.5
94.2
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
120.9
115.8
120.3
116.0
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Wind
11
13
15
15
15
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
39
37
36
Coal
15
15
14
15
17
Nuclear
21
20
20
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.46
2.66
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.65
2.48
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
11.53
8.19
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.31
2.32
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.43
2.55
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.25
4.14
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.85
8.01
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.89
2.06
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.22
2.43
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
65.25
65.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.50
32.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
31.00
22.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
127.33
85.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
64.25
55.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
66.50
62.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
