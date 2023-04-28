US natgas jumps 4% to 6-week high on record LNG exports

Adds latest prices
April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% to a six-week high on Friday, erasing earlier losses, on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected and record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to hit a record high for a second month in a row in April after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.
Gas prices rose despite an increase in output to near record highs and even though the latest forecasts were for seasonally mild weather and lower heating demand in mid May.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 9 cents, or 3.8%, to $2.445 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:47 a.m. EDT (1247 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 16. Earlier in the morning, prices were down about 2%.
That is higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven can turn into LNG since the facilities use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE
Some analysts have begun to question whether the recent collapse of gas prices in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to oversupply and weak demand.
Gas was trading near a 21-month low of around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and at a 22-month low of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
That puts TTF down about 47% and JKM down about 61% so far this year, which is similar to the 49% drop in futures at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana.
For now, however, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.
Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were currently at about 59% of capacity, keeping the amount of gas in storage about 59% above its five-year (2018-2022) average for the time of year, according to Refinitiv.
That is much more gas in storage than in U.S. inventories, which are currently about 22% above their five-year norm again due to mostly mild weather last winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had risen to 100.4 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March and close to the monthly record of 100.5 bcfd in January.
With the weather slowly turning seasonally warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 99.0 bcfd this week to 95.6 bcfd next week and 91.0 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday, while the forecast for next week was higher.
|
Week ended Apr 28 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 21 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 28
Five-year average Apr 28
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
53
79
72
78
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,062
2,009
1,556
1,722
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
19.7%
22.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.31
2.36
6.70
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.64
12.54
31.83
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.60
11.64
29.22
34.11
14.31
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
106
115
120
111
97
U.S. GFS CDDs
51
48
57
52
57
U.S. GFS TDDs
157
163
177
163
154
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.3
100.9
100.9
95.1
89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
7.1
7.3
9.6
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.9
108.0
108.2
104.7
98.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
2.0
2.0
2.8
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.2
5.6
5.2
6.1
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
14.4
13.9
13.5
12.2
7.1
U.S. Commercial
7.4
8.0
7.5
7.7
8.7
U.S. Residential
9.6
10.3
9.6
9.9
12.5
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
29.8
29.0
25.4
24.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
22.1
21.6
21.6
22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.8
77.4
74.8
71.6
76.0
Total U.S. Demand
95.3
99.0
95.6
92.7
90.8
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Apr 28
Week ended Apr 21
Week ended Apr 14
Week ended Apr 7
Week ended Mar 31
Wind
12
17
15
16
14
Solar
5
5
5
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
37
38
38
39
Coal
16
14
14
15
16
Nuclear
19
18
19
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.17
2.19
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.58
1.84
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.04
4.72
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.64
1.64
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.99
2.09
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.81
2.08
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.13
6.67
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.68
1.72
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.71
1.73
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
26.75
31.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.25
33.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.00
44.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
81.00
102.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
55.25
86.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.50
67.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Nick Zieminski)
