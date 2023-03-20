US Markets
US natgas holds near 3-week low on forecasts for milder weather

March 20, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a three-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower demand this week than previously expected and with an increase in gas output so far this month.

That lack of price movement came despite forecasts for more demand next week than previously expected and record gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants since the return in February of Freeport LNG's plant in Texas from an eight-month outage.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 0.9 cents, or 0.4%, to $2.329 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT). On Friday, the contract fell about 7% to close at its lowest since Feb. 23.

The gas market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts.

The front-month fell to a 28-month low below $2 per mmBtu in intraday trade on Feb. 22 on forecasts for warmer weather before jumping 9% on colder forecasts to settle at a five-week high above $3 just over a week later on March 3. It plunged 15% on March 6 on a warmer outlook.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas for a third day in a row on Monday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.7 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price declines of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing some oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near-normal through April 3.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 116.2 bcfd this week to 108.3 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday, while its forecasts for next week were higher.

Milder winter weather this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 24% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 10 and were expected to end about 16% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 17, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 17

Five-year average Mar 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-80

-58

-55

-45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,892

1,972

1,396

1,549

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

16.3%

23.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.41

2.34

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.66

13.57

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.18

13.55

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

238

275

237

238

240

U.S. GFS CDDs

21

12

18

21

17

U.S. GFS TDDs

259

287

255

259

257

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.7

98.6

98.7

94.3

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.9

7.8

9.0

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.4

106.5

106.6

103.3

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.7

2.7

3.5

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.4

5.4

5.5

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

13.2

13.2

13.2

7.4

U.S. Commercial

14.0

13.2

10.8

10.1

12.4

U.S. Residential

22.3

21.0

16.7

14.3

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.4

28.9

29.1

24.1

25.7

U.S. Industrial

24.3

24.2

23.0

23.2

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.5

2.3

2.5

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

98.5

94.8

86.9

79.2

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

120.0

116.2

108.3

101.4

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Wind

15

15

12

13

15

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

37

41

40

39

Coal

17

17

16

15

14

Nuclear

19

19

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.42

2.45

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.34

2.20

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.94

7.03

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.18

2.24

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.39

2.53

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.17

2.38

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.00

7.09

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.40

1.46

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.12

2.13

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.25

32.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.50

29.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.50

28.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

75.25

88.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

45.50

80.00

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

50.50

64.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

