US natgas holds near 2-week low as forecast for cold late November offsets record output

By Scott DiSavino
Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a two-week low on Friday as bullish forecasts for colder weather around the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and record amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants offset bearish forecasts for mild weather over the next 10 days or so and record output.
That mild weather this week and next will limit heating demand and, along with record output, should allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through at least late November, analysts said.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.8 cents to settle at $3.033 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since Oct. 25 for a fourth day in a row.
Analysts said the contract tested key psychological support at around $3 per mmBtu several times on Friday as it heads toward technically oversold territory.
As the market starts to give up hope that the winter of 2023-2024 will be colder than normal, the premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 over 2024 NGCALYZ4 rose to a record 70 cents per mmBtu on Friday, the fourth daily all-time high in a row. Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 as LNG export demand soars when several new plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage for the first time this season as cold weather during the week ended Nov. 3 prompted homes and businesses to crank up their heaters, before injecting about 45 bcf of gas back into storage with the return of milder weather this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis, output was on track to hit a record 108.1 bcfd on Friday, which would top the current daily all-time of 108.0 bcfd on Nov. 4.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 23 before turning colder than normal on Nov. 24-25. Traders noted that even though the weather would remain mild for a couple of weeks, temperatures were still expected to decline with the coming of winter.
LSEG forecast that cooler weather would cause U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, to jump from 101.7 bcfd this week to 107.9 bcfd next week before easing to 106.8 bcfd in two weeks when many businesses and government offices will shut for several days around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen to an average of 5.5 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico fell even further to a seven-month low of just 4.6 bcfd on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
Week ended Nov 10 Forecast
Week ended Nov 3 Forecast
Year ago Nov 10
Five-year average
Nov 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+45
-7
+66
+20
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,817
3,772
3,635
3,630
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.2%
4.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.02
3.04
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.61
15.04
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.26
17.29
28.37
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
236
224
302
259
282
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
12
17
15
11
U.S. GFS TDDs
246
236
319
274
293
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.6
107.0
107.0
99.4
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.6
7.9
7.3
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
113.2
114.6
114.9
106.7
102.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.4
2.5
2.3
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
5.6
5.9
5.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.2
13.8
14.6
11.6
7.9
U.S. Commercial
10.3
8.9
10.5
8.6
11.7
U.S. Residential
14.8
12.0
15.4
11.8
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
31.0
28.9
28.1
20.1
27.5
U.S. Industrial
23.9
22.7
23.2
22.7
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.3
5.3
5.2
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.1
2.3
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
87.6
80.0
84.9
70.8
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
109.8
101.7
107.9
89.7
104.7
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
91
92
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
88
88
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
88
89
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Wind
11
14
10
10
Solar
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
Other
1
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
42
41
Coal
19
16
17
16
Nuclear
19
19
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.71
2.18
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.97
1.60
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.98
3.88
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.81
1.59
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.18
2.25
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.88
1.98
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.90
6.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.81
1.07
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.75
1.72
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.25
34.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.25
34.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
43.00
34.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
68.50
77.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.00
54.08
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
47.75
47.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Aurora Ellis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
