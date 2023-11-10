News & Insights

US natgas holds near 2-week low as forecast for cold late November offsets record output

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

November 10, 2023

By Scott DiSavino for Reuters

By Scott DiSavino

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a two-week low on Friday as bullish forecasts for colder weather around the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and record amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants offset bearish forecasts for mild weather over the next 10 days or so and record output.

That mild weather this week and next will limit heating demand and, along with record output, should allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through at least late November, analysts said.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.8 cents to settle at $3.033 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since Oct. 25 for a fourth day in a row.

Analysts said the contract tested key psychological support at around $3 per mmBtu several times on Friday as it heads toward technically oversold territory.

As the market starts to give up hope that the winter of 2023-2024 will be colder than normal, the premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 over 2024 NGCALYZ4 rose to a record 70 cents per mmBtu on Friday, the fourth daily all-time high in a row. Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 as LNG export demand soars when several new plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage for the first time this season as cold weather during the week ended Nov. 3 prompted homes and businesses to crank up their heaters, before injecting about 45 bcf of gas back into storage with the return of milder weather this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, output was on track to hit a record 108.1 bcfd on Friday, which would top the current daily all-time of 108.0 bcfd on Nov. 4.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 23 before turning colder than normal on Nov. 24-25. Traders noted that even though the weather would remain mild for a couple of weeks, temperatures were still expected to decline with the coming of winter.

LSEG forecast that cooler weather would cause U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, to jump from 101.7 bcfd this week to 107.9 bcfd next week before easing to 106.8 bcfd in two weeks when many businesses and government offices will shut for several days around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen to an average of 5.5 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico fell even further to a seven-month low of just 4.6 bcfd on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 10 Forecast

Week ended Nov 3 Forecast

Year ago Nov 10

Five-year average

Nov 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+45

-7

+66

+20

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,817

3,772

3,635

3,630

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.2%

4.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.02

3.04

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.61

15.04

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.26

17.29

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

236

224

302

259

282

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

12

17

15

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

246

236

319

274

293

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.6

107.0

107.0

99.4

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.6

7.9

7.3

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

113.2

114.6

114.9

106.7

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.4

2.5

2.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.6

5.9

5.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.2

13.8

14.6

11.6

7.9

U.S. Commercial

10.3

8.9

10.5

8.6

11.7

U.S. Residential

14.8

12.0

15.4

11.8

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

28.9

28.1

20.1

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.9

22.7

23.2

22.7

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.3

5.3

5.2

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

87.6

80.0

84.9

70.8

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

109.8

101.7

107.9

89.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

91

92

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

88

88

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

88

89

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Wind

11

14

10

10

Solar

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

41

Coal

19

16

17

16

Nuclear

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.71

2.18

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.97

1.60

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.98

3.88

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.81

1.59

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.18

2.25

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.88

1.98

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.90

6.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.81

1.07

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.75

1.72

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

37.25

34.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

44.25

34.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

43.00

34.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

68.50

77.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

40.00

54.08

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

47.75

47.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Aurora Ellis)

