US natgas holds near 2-week low as forecast for cold late November offsets record output

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a two-week low on Friday as bullish forecasts for colder weather around the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and record amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants offset bearish forecasts for mild weather over the next 10 days or so and record output.
That mild weather this week and next will limit heating demand and, along with record output, should allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through at least late November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 0.7 cents, or 0.2%, to $3.048 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:58 a.m. EST (1358 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 25 for a third day in a row.
For the week, the front-month was down about 13% after gaining about 11% last week. That would be the biggest weekly percentage decline since the contract lost about 16% during the week ended May 26.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) did not release its weekly gas storage report on Thursday due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA said it will resume its regular schedule next week.
Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage for the first time this season as cold weather during the week ended Nov. 3 prompted homes and businesses to crank up their heaters, before injecting about 45 bcf of gas back into storage with the return of milder weather this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis, output was on track to hit a record 108.1 bcfd on Friday, which would top the current daily all-time of 108.0 bcfd on Nov. 4.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 23 before turning colder than normal on Nov. 24-25. Traders noted that even though the weather would remain mild for a couple of weeks, temperatures were still expected to decline with the coming of winter.
LSEG forecast that cooler weather would cause U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, to jump from 101.7 bcfd this week to 107.9 bcfd next week before easing to 106.8 bcfd in two weeks when many businesses and government offices will shut for several days around the Thanksgiving holiday.
The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen to an average of 5.5 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico fell even further to a seven-month low of just 4.6 bcfd on Thursday.
Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico will rise by the end of the year once the first 0.18-bcfd liquefaction train at U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Nov 10 Forecast
Week ended Nov 3 Forecast
Year ago Nov 10
Five-year average
Nov 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+45
-7
+66
+20
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,817
3,772
3,635
3,630
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.2%
4.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.02
3.04
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.61
15.04
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.26
17.29
28.37
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
236
224
302
259
282
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
12
17
15
11
U.S. GFS TDDs
246
236
319
274
293
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.6
107.0
107.0
99.4
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.6
7.9
7.3
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
113.2
114.6
114.9
106.7
102.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.4
2.5
2.3
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
5.6
5.9
5.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.2
13.8
14.6
11.6
7.9
U.S. Commercial
10.3
8.9
10.5
8.6
11.7
U.S. Residential
14.8
12.0
15.4
11.8
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
31.0
28.9
28.1
20.1
27.5
U.S. Industrial
23.9
22.7
23.2
22.7
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.3
5.3
5.2
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.1
2.3
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
87.6
80.0
84.9
70.8
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
109.8
101.7
107.9
89.7
104.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
91
92
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
88
88
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
88
89
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Wind
11
14
10
10
Solar
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
Other
1
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
42
41
Coal
19
16
17
16
Nuclear
19
19
20
21
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.71
2.18
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.97
1.60
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.98
3.88
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.81
1.59
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.18
2.25
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.88
1.98
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.90
6.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.81
1.07
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.75
1.72
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.25
34.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.25
34.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
43.00
34.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
68.50
77.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.00
54.08
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
47.75
47.50
