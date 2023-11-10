US natgas holds near 2-week low as forecast for cold late November offsets record output

By Scott DiSavino

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a two-week low on Friday as bullish forecasts for colder weather around the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and record amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants offset bearish forecasts for mild weather over the next 10 days or so and record output.

That mild weather this week and next will limit heating demand and, along with record output, should allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through at least late November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 0.7 cents, or 0.2%, to $3.048 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:58 a.m. EST (1358 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 25 for a third day in a row.

For the week, the front-month was down about 13% after gaining about 11% last week. That would be the biggest weekly percentage decline since the contract lost about 16% during the week ended May 26.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) did not release its weekly gas storage report on Thursday due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA said it will resume its regular schedule next week.

Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage for the first time this season as cold weather during the week ended Nov. 3 prompted homes and businesses to crank up their heaters, before injecting about 45 bcf of gas back into storage with the return of milder weather this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, output was on track to hit a record 108.1 bcfd on Friday, which would top the current daily all-time of 108.0 bcfd on Nov. 4.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 23 before turning colder than normal on Nov. 24-25. Traders noted that even though the weather would remain mild for a couple of weeks, temperatures were still expected to decline with the coming of winter.

LSEG forecast that cooler weather would cause U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, to jump from 101.7 bcfd this week to 107.9 bcfd next week before easing to 106.8 bcfd in two weeks when many businesses and government offices will shut for several days around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen to an average of 5.5 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico fell even further to a seven-month low of just 4.6 bcfd on Thursday.

Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico will rise by the end of the year once the first 0.18-bcfd liquefaction train at U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 10 Forecast Week ended Nov 3 Forecast Year ago Nov 10 Five-year average Nov 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +45 -7 +66 +20 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,817 3,772 3,635 3,630 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.2% 4.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.02 3.04 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.61 15.04 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.26 17.29 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 236 224 302 259 282 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 12 17 15 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 246 236 319 274 293 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.6 107.0 107.0 99.4 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.6 7.9 7.3 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 113.2 114.6 114.9 106.7 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.4 2.5 2.3 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 5.6 5.9 5.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.2 13.8 14.6 11.6 7.9 U.S. Commercial 10.3 8.9 10.5 8.6 11.7 U.S. Residential 14.8 12.0 15.4 11.8 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 28.9 28.1 20.1 27.5 U.S. Industrial 23.9 22.7 23.2 22.7 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.1 2.3 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.6 80.0 84.9 70.8 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 109.8 101.7 107.9 89.7 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 91 92 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 88 88 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 88 89 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Wind 11 14 10 10 Solar 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 Other 1 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 40 42 41 Coal 19 16 17 16 Nuclear 19 19 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.71 2.18 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.97 1.60 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.98 3.88 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.81 1.59 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.18 2.25 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.88 1.98 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.90 6.55 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.81 1.07 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.75 1.72 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 37.25 34.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 44.25 34.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.00 34.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 68.50 77.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.00 54.08 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 47.75 47.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

