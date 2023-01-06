US natgas holds at 1-yr low as warm weather causes worst start for year

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-year low on Friday on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather and lower than usual heating demand to continue into late January.
With the contract now down about 17% so far this year, the gas market is on track for its worst start to a year on record, according to Refinitiv data going back to 1991, the first full year of trade for the gas futures contract.
That tops the current worst four-day start to a year of down 14% in 2006 and compares with the best four-day start of up 21% in 1997.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery remained unchanged at $3.720 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:29 a.m. EST (1429 GMT). On Thursday, the contract dropped about 11% to close at its lowest since Jan. 4, 2021.
Before paring losses the contract dropped over 5% to $3.52 per mmBtu in intraday trade earlier on Friday, its lowest since July 2021.
For the week, the front-month was down about 17%, putting it on track to drop by about 44% over the past three weeks, its biggest three-week drop in history, according to Refinitiv data.
That keeps the contract in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a seventh day in a row for the first time since April 2019.
The premium of futures for March over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a record low of 7 cents per mmBtu on Thursday as some in the market gave up hope that extreme cold would cause prices to spike later this winter.
The gas industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost over $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.
The market uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks.
Traders said the market's biggest uncertainty remains when Freeport LNG will restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.
After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to return in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.
That is in line with what many analysts have long been saying - that Freeport would likely return during the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before restarting the plant.
Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, and human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.2 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December but still below the monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Even though the weather is expected to remain warmer than normal through late-January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 110.8 bcfd this week to 121.8 bcfd next week as temperatures ease ahead of what are usually the coldest weeks of the year.
In two weeks, however, Refinitiv projected gas demand would ease to 120.5 bcfd as the weather turns more mild.
Week ended Jan 6 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 30 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 6
Five-year average Jan 6
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-31
-213
-183
-151
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,860
2,891
3,016
2,948
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.0%
-6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.60
3.72
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
23.21
21.15
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
28.85
29.50
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
350
346
472
440
445
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
4
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
352
348
476
444
448
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
87.0
98.5
99.0
94.0
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.1
7.8
8.8
9.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
97.0
106.4
107.8
103.3
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
3.2
3.0
2.5
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
4.9
5.1
5.5
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
10.7
11.8
12.5
12.0
7.2
U.S. Commercial
20.7
12.6
15.0
19.3
17.1
U.S. Residential
36.0
20.0
24.5
33.1
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
33.8
27.2
29.3
30.5
28.5
U.S. Industrial
26.8
23.7
24.7
26.2
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.3
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.3
2.4
2.7
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
125.0
90.9
101.2
116.5
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
142.1
110.8
121.8
136.5
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Wind
13
11
9
12
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
Natural Gas
35
35
37
37
39
Coal
18
23
24
20
20
Nuclear
23
19
19
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.78
3.75
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.23
3.28
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
16.58
18.60
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.78
2.82
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.40
3.42
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.43
4.10
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
18.65
20.18
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.76
1.81
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.03
3.21
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
45.75
45.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
43.50
42.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
24.00
33.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
55.50
60.68
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
102.50
183.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
155.00
189.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
