US natgas hits two-month low on ample output, mild weather

Updates prices at settlement

Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a two-month low on Monday, weighed down by record output while mild weather limited heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 6.2 cents lower, or 6.1%, to $2.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), having earlier fallen more than 5% to their lowest since late September.

The December contract expires as the front month on Tuesday. Volatility often peaks near expiry because trading volumes are low.

There have been some supply gains and the temperatures have moderated, which is creating some bearish sentiment in the market, said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"There is a possibility of price volatility in the near term. It all depends on the early winter heating season, if we start to see big withdrawals, then we will see upside in prices."

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall to 120.4 bcfd next week from 129.7 bcfd this week.

"Overall, this looks like a market that can gravitate a bit lower and although we have suggested entry into the long side last week at the $3 level, we are going to step aside from a bullish stance while looking to reinstate suggested longs on a further decline to the $2.70-2.75 area," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Week ended Nov 24 Forecast Week ended Nov 17 Actual Year ago Nov 24 Five-year average Nov 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -9 -7 -80 -44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,817 3,826 3,495 3,533

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8% 7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.76 2.84 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.25 15.08 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.10 16.49 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 339 358 328 347 358 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 12 6 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 343 362 340 353 364 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.4 108.6 108.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 7.9 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 116.7 116.5 117.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 3.2 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.2 5.8 U.S. LNG Exports 14.6 14.4 14.2 U.S. Commercial 15.6 15. 13.2 U.S. Residential 25.6 25.8 21.0 U.S. Power Plant 31.5 31.8 30.8 U.S. Industrial 25.2 25.2 24.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.8 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 106.2 106.9 97.2 Total U.S. Demand 129.7 129.7 120.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Wind 9 11 11 14 Solar 3 4 4 4 Hydro 6 5 5 5 Other 2 2 1 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 41 40 40 Coal 17 16 19 16 Nuclear 21 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.72 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.45 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.81 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.26 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.50

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.83

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.59

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.53

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 41.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 73.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 52.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.75

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.