US natgas hits two-month low on ample output, mild weather

Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a two-month low on Monday, weighed down by record output while mild weather limited heating demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 9.9 cents, or 3.5%, at $2.76 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:14 a.m. EST (1514 GMT), having earlier fallen more than 5% to their lowest since late September.
The December contract expires as the front-month on Tuesday. Volatility often peaks near expiry because trading volumes are low.
There have been some supply gains and the temperatures have moderated, which is creating some bearish sentiment in the market, said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
"There is a possibility of price volatility in the near term. It all depends on the early winter heating season, if we start to see big withdrawals, then we will see upside in prices."
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall to 120.4 bcfd next week from 129.7 bcfd this week.
"Overall, this looks like a market that can gravitate a bit lower and although we have suggested entry into the long side last week at the $3 level, we are going to step aside from a bullish stance while looking to reinstate suggested longs on a further decline to the $2.70-2.75 area," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Week ended Nov 24 Forecast
Week ended Nov 17 Actual
Year ago Nov 24
Five-year average
Nov 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-9
-7
-80
-44
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,817
3,826
3,495
3,533
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8%
7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.76
2.84
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.25
15.08
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.10
16.49
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
339
358
328
347
358
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
12
6
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
343
362
340
353
364
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.4
108.6
108.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
7.9
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
116.7
116.5
117.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
3.2
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.2
5.8
U.S. LNG Exports
14.6
14.4
14.2
U.S. Commercial
15.6
15.
13.2
U.S. Residential
25.6
25.8
21.0
U.S. Power Plant
31.5
31.8
30.8
U.S. Industrial
25.2
25.2
24.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.8
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
106.2
106.9
97.2
Total U.S. Demand
129.7
129.7
120.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Wind
9
11
11
14
Solar
3
4
4
4
Hydro
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
1
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
41
40
40
Coal
17
16
19
16
Nuclear
21
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.72
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.45
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.81
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.26
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.50
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.83
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.59
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.25
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.53
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
41.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
20.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
73.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
52.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
48.75
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))
