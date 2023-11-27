News & Insights

US natgas hits two-month low on ample output, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

November 27, 2023

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters

Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a two-month low on Monday, weighed down by record output while mild weather limited heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 9.9 cents, or 3.5%, at $2.76 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:14 a.m. EST (1514 GMT), having earlier fallen more than 5% to their lowest since late September.

The December contract expires as the front-month on Tuesday. Volatility often peaks near expiry because trading volumes are low.

There have been some supply gains and the temperatures have moderated, which is creating some bearish sentiment in the market, said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"There is a possibility of price volatility in the near term. It all depends on the early winter heating season, if we start to see big withdrawals, then we will see upside in prices."

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall to 120.4 bcfd next week from 129.7 bcfd this week.

"Overall, this looks like a market that can gravitate a bit lower and although we have suggested entry into the long side last week at the $3 level, we are going to step aside from a bullish stance while looking to reinstate suggested longs on a further decline to the $2.70-2.75 area," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Week ended Nov 24 Forecast

Week ended Nov 17 Actual

Year ago Nov 24

Five-year average

Nov 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-9

-7

-80

-44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,817

3,826

3,495

3,533

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8%

7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.76

2.84

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.25

15.08

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.10

16.49

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

339

358

328

347

358

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

12

6

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

343

362

340

353

364

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.4

108.6

108.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

7.9

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

116.7

116.5

117.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

3.2

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.2

5.8

U.S. LNG Exports

14.6

14.4

14.2

U.S. Commercial

15.6

15.

13.2

U.S. Residential

25.6

25.8

21.0

U.S. Power Plant

31.5

31.8

30.8

U.S. Industrial

25.2

25.2

24.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.8

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

106.2

106.9

97.2

Total U.S. Demand

129.7

129.7

120.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Wind

9

11

11

14

Solar

3

4

4

4

Hydro

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

1

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

41

40

40

Coal

17

16

19

16

Nuclear

21

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.72

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.45

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.81

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.26

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.50

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.83

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.59

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.53

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

41.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

20.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

73.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

52.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.75

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

