News & Insights

US Markets
BKR

US natgas hits over 3-month high on higher export forecasts, heat wave

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

June 26, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed to their highest level in more than three months on Monday, with demand for LNG exports seen rising and soaring temperatures expected to boost cooling demand, especially in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded 6.4 cents higher, or 2.4%, to $2.79 per million British thermal units at 9:34 a.m. EDT.

"We've seen a pullback on drilling and increasing demand for LNG exports," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group, adding the hot temperatures in Texas were increasing cooling demand.

U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for an eighth week in a row for the first time since July 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Data provider Refinitiv predicted demand for exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to rise from 11 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 11.5 bcfd this week and 12.6 next week.

The number of cooling degree days (CDDs) in the coming two weeks were also forecasted at 214, above the 10-year norm of 197 and the 30-year norm of 187.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

U.S power plants were seen consuming 41.1 bcfd of gas this week, up from 38.5 bcfd last week, and growing to 44.5 bcfd next week.

The higher LNG exports and power plant demand was expected to drive up total U.S. demand for natural gas from 94.7 bcfd last week to 97.9 bcfd this week, before rising to 102 bcfd next week.

Texas' power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), on Monday again projected electricity use would break records this week as homes and business cranked up air conditioning amid soaring temperatures.

ERCOT also projected power use would reach record highs last week but demand fell short of the record after storms and storm-related power outages reduced usage and consumers heeded the grid operator's June 20th call to conserve energy.

Regardless of when demand sets a new all-time high, the heat should boost the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for air conditioning since Texas gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Meanwhile, Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose, lifted by concern over the political situation in Russia and confirmation that the Netherlands' Groningen gas field will close this year. NG/EU

Week ended Jun 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 16 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 23

Five-year average Jun 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

84

95

81

80

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,813

2,729

2,239

2,447

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

15.0%

15.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.73

2.63

7.60

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.46

10.41

33.44

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.84

12.07

29.72

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

3

4

5

6

U.S. GFS CDDs

214

215

207

197

187

U.S. GFS TDDs

216

218

211

202

193

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.7

101.3

101.3

97.8

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

7.5

7.1

8.9

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.5

108.8

108.4

106.7

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.9

2.2

2.1

2.3

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.6

6.6

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.5

12.6

10.5

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.7

3.6

3.4

3.6

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

38.5

41.1

44.5

37.9

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.1

2.0

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.1

77.6

80.7

74.0

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.7

97.9

102.0

92.8

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 23

Week ended Jun 16

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Wind

9

8

5

10

9

Solar

4

5

5

5

5

Hydro

6

6

7

8

9

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

43

45

40

40

Coal

17

16

17

15

15

Nuclear

19

19

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.22

2.27

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.27

1.11

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.96

3.10

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.25

1.14

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.32

2.21

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.90

3.35

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.08

5.02

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.17

2.24

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.83

1.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

45.50

42.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.00

33.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

53.00

35.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

43.50

38.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

18.50

13.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

18.75

12.50

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
PCG
LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.