US natgas hits 2-week highs as lower gas output projected

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

May 15, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed to their highest in two weeks on Monday on concerns over a decline in future production after data last week showed energy companies had cut down on the number of rigs for drilling gas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were 8.3 cents higher, or 3.7%, at $2.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:16 a.m. EDT, having jumped over 5% to hit their highest since May 1.

Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O on Friday said the gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 16 to 141 in the week to May 12, the lowest since April 2022. Weekly gas rig decline was the most since February 2016.

"It's just momentum coming out of Friday's gas drilling report, which shows low levels of gas drilling rigs in key basins like the Eagle Ford, Marcellus and for Haynesville in over a year," Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy, said.

A lack of long-term drilling plans has driven prices, Cunningham said, adding he anticipated "a pullback in production" later in the year.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, matching the monthly record high in April.

Gas prices have remained near two-year lows as warmer weather curtailed demand while supply remained plentiful. NG/EU

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would switch from warmer-than-normal levels from May 12-17 to near-normal from May 18-27.

Refinitiv forecasts that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.0 bcfd next week.

Week ended May 12 (Forecast)

Week ended May 5 (Actual)

Year ago May 12

Five-year average May 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

106

78

87

91

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,247

2,141

1,719

1,900

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

18.3%

18.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.33

2.19

8.16

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.4

10.96

28.96

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.16

11.16

22.70

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

30

39

37

49

54

U.S. GFS CDDs

88

97

110

97

91

U.S. GFS TDDs

118

136

147

146

145

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

101.6

101.8

96.9

89.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

6.3

6.6

8.6

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.4

107.9

108.3

105.5

96.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.0

1.8

2.9

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.4

5.5

6.3

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.4

13.1

13.4

12.2

7.0

U.S. Commercial

7.4

5.0

4.8

5.8

5.7

U.S. Residential

9.6

4.7

4.3

6.6

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

29.1

33.1

30.9

28.6

27.5

U.S. Industrial

22.0

21.3

21.3

20.9

21.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.1

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

1.9

1.8

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.3

71.2

68.3

69.0

68.4

Total U.S. Demand

96.4

91.7

89.0

90.4

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 12

Week ended May 5

Week ended Apr 28

Week ended Apr 21

Week ended Apr 14

Wind

11

13

12

17

15

Solar

4

5

4

5

5

Hydro

9

8

7

7

7

Other

2

2

3

3

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

39

39

37

38

Coal

15

13

16

14

14

Nuclear

18

19

19

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.98

2.07

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.09

1.24

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.69

4.03

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.08

1.06

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.78

1.84

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.17

1.30

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

1.79

1.80

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.97

1.02

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.11

2.11

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.50

29.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.75

49.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

26.75

30.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

15.50

18.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

9.75

15.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

12.25

16.75

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

