US natgas hits 2-week highs as lower gas output projected

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed to their highest in two weeks on Monday on concerns over a decline in future production after data last week showed energy companies had cut down on the number of rigs for drilling gas.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were 8.3 cents higher, or 3.7%, at $2.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:16 a.m. EDT, having jumped over 5% to hit their highest since May 1.
Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O on Friday said the gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 16 to 141 in the week to May 12, the lowest since April 2022. Weekly gas rig decline was the most since February 2016.
"It's just momentum coming out of Friday's gas drilling report, which shows low levels of gas drilling rigs in key basins like the Eagle Ford, Marcellus and for Haynesville in over a year," Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy, said.
A lack of long-term drilling plans has driven prices, Cunningham said, adding he anticipated "a pullback in production" later in the year.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, matching the monthly record high in April.
Gas prices have remained near two-year lows as warmer weather curtailed demand while supply remained plentiful. NG/EU
Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would switch from warmer-than-normal levels from May 12-17 to near-normal from May 18-27.
Refinitiv forecasts that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.0 bcfd next week.
Week ended May 12 (Forecast)
Week ended May 5 (Actual)
Year ago May 12
Five-year average May 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
106
78
87
91
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,247
2,141
1,719
1,900
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
18.3%
18.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.33
2.19
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.4
10.96
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.16
11.16
22.70
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
30
39
37
49
54
U.S. GFS CDDs
88
97
110
97
91
U.S. GFS TDDs
118
136
147
146
145
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.2
101.6
101.8
96.9
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
6.3
6.6
8.6
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.4
107.9
108.3
105.5
96.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
2.0
1.8
2.9
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.5
6.3
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.4
13.1
13.4
12.2
7.0
U.S. Commercial
7.4
5.0
4.8
5.8
5.7
U.S. Residential
9.6
4.7
4.3
6.6
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
29.1
33.1
30.9
28.6
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.0
21.3
21.3
20.9
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.1
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
1.9
1.8
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.3
71.2
68.3
69.0
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
96.4
91.7
89.0
90.4
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Week ended Apr 28
Week ended Apr 21
Week ended Apr 14
Wind
11
13
12
17
15
Solar
4
5
4
5
5
Hydro
9
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
3
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
39
39
37
38
Coal
15
13
16
14
14
Nuclear
18
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.98
2.07
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.09
1.24
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.69
4.03
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.08
1.06
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.78
1.84
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.17
1.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.79
1.80
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.97
1.02
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.11
2.11
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.50
29.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
37.75
49.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
26.75
30.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
15.50
18.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
9.75
15.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
12.25
16.75
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.