US natgas gains on short-covering ahead of storage report

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Thursday as investors covered short positions ahead of a weekly inventory report, but gains were limited by forecasts for less cold weather over the next two weeks.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery rose 5.2 cents, or 2.1%, to settle at $2.491 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
"It's primarily driven by short covering from yesterday's sell off ahead of today's storage report," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
Even though prices have been moving in small increments, "this is much less volatility than what we've been used to in the natural gas market," Didona added.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) later today.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 62 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 10. That compares with a decrease of 866 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 77 bcf. EIA/GAS
If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 1.968 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 36% above the five-year average.
Utilities have left more gas in storage than usual due to milder winter weather so far this year.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 281 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, down from 300 HDDs estimated on Wednesday.
HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 120.5 bcfd this week to 117.8 bcfd next week.
Meanwhile, Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.
Gas flows to LNG export plants have been on track to hit record highs since Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Mar 10 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 3 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 10
Five-year average Mar 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-62
-84
-86
-74
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,968
2,030
1,451
1,594
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
23%
21.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.49
2.54
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.55
13.99
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.99
14.2
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
281
300
222
250
256
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
9
16
19
15
U.S. GFS TDDs
290
309
238
269
271
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.8
98.6
98.8
93.3
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.7
7.9
9.2
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
106.3
106.7
102.5
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
2.7
2.7
3.4
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.6
5.4
5.6
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
13.1
13.6
12.7
7.4
U.S. Commercial
12.7
14.0
13.3
12.2
12.4
U.S. Residential
20.2
22.3
21.1
18.6
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.9
30.8
29.8
25.1
25.7
U.S. Industrial
23.6
24.3
24.3
23.2
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
94.8
99.1
96.1
86.7
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
116.6
120.5
117.8
108.4
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Wind
14
12
13
15
15
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
38
41
40
39
37
Coal
17
16
15
14
15
Nuclear
19
20
20
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.45
2.64
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.27
2.61
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.93
6.92
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.39
2.39
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.15
2.45
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.48
3.15
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.15
7.35
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.44
1.25
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.02
3.13
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
36.50
37.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.50
32.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
17.25
15.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
101.25
105.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
47.75
85.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
65.00
93.00
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;Editing by Sharon Singleton)
