US natgas gains on short-covering ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

March 16, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Thursday as investors covered short positions ahead of a weekly inventory report, but gains were limited by forecasts for less cold weather over the next two weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery rose 5.2 cents, or 2.1%, to settle at $2.491 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

"It's primarily driven by short covering from yesterday's sell off ahead of today's storage report," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

Even though prices have been moving in small increments, "this is much less volatility than what we've been used to in the natural gas market," Didona added.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) later today.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 62 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 10. That compares with a decrease of 866 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 77 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 1.968 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 36% above the five-year average.

Utilities have left more gas in storage than usual due to milder winter weather so far this year.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 281 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, down from 300 HDDs estimated on Wednesday.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 120.5 bcfd this week to 117.8 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

Gas flows to LNG export plants have been on track to hit record highs since Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. The plant was shut due to a fire in June 2022.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 10 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 3 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 10

Five-year average Mar 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-62

-84

-86

-74

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,968

2,030

1,451

1,594

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

23%

21.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.49

2.54

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.55

13.99

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.99

14.2

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

281

300

222

250

256

U.S. GFS CDDs

9

9

16

19

15

U.S. GFS TDDs

290

309

238

269

271

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.8

98.6

98.8

93.3

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.7

7.9

9.2

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.5

106.3

106.7

102.5

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

2.7

2.7

3.4

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.6

5.4

5.6

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

13.1

13.6

12.7

7.4

U.S. Commercial

12.7

14.0

13.3

12.2

12.4

U.S. Residential

20.2

22.3

21.1

18.6

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.9

30.8

29.8

25.1

25.7

U.S. Industrial

23.6

24.3

24.3

23.2

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

94.8

99.1

96.1

86.7

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

116.6

120.5

117.8

108.4

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Wind

14

12

13

15

15

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

38

41

40

39

37

Coal

17

16

15

14

15

Nuclear

19

20

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.45

2.64

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.27

2.61

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.93

6.92

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.39

2.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.15

2.45

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.48

3.15

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.15

7.35

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.44

1.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.02

3.13

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

36.50

37.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.50

32.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

17.25

15.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

101.25

105.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

47.75

85.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

65.00

93.00

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

