US natgas gains on chances of lower output

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose for a third straight session and hit their highest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, continuing to build on expectations of a dip in production going forward.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were 6.9 cents higher, or 2.9%, at $2.44 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 09:35 a.m. EDT. The contract hit its highest since April 28.

"A combination of the reduction of production in Canada and the substantial drop in (US) rig counts seem to signal that we may have turned the bottom," Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

A number of oil and gas companies in Canada's main crude-producing province Alberta restarted production after wildfires forced them to temporarily curtail output.

Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O on Friday said the gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 16 to 141 in the week to May 12, the lowest since April 2022.

But looking ahead, "the perception of oversupply continuing into the summer is going to weigh a little bit."

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd).

Meanwhile, in Europe gas fell to a fresh near 2-year low amid tepid demand and strong supply, but lower wind speeds supported day-ahead prices. NG/EU

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would switch from warmer-than-normal levels from May 12-17 to near-normal from May 18-27.

Refinitiv forecasts that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.0 bcfd next week.

Week ended May 12 (Forecast) Week ended May 5 (Actual) Year ago May 12 Five-year average May 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 106 78 87 91

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,247 2,141 1,719 1,900

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 18.3% 18.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.35 2.37 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.43 10.74 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 10.03 11.16 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 25 30 37 46 52 U.S. GFS CDDs 89 88 113 99 93 U.S. GFS TDDs 114 118 150 145 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.3 101.5 101.8 96.9 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.3 6.3 6.8 8.6 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.6 107.8 108.6 105.5 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 2.0 1.9 2.9 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.4 5.5 6.3 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.8 13.0 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 5.4 5.0 4.7 5.8 5.7 U.S. Residential 5.8 4.7 4.2 6.6 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 33.6 31.4 28.6 27.5 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.3 21.3 20.9 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.8 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.6 71.8 68.6 69.0 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 91.0 92.0 89.0 90.4 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Wind 11 13 12 17 15 Solar 5 5 4 5 5 Hydro 9 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 3 3 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 39 39 37 38 Coal 14 13 16 14 14 Nuclear 19 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.25 1.98

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.43 1.09

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.08 3.69

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.39 1.08

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.18 1.78

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.62 1.17

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.79 1.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.52 0.97

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.55 2.11

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.50 25.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.50 37.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 59.75 26.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 31.00 15.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.75 9.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 33.00 12.25

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

