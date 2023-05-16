News & Insights

US natgas gains on chances of lower output

May 16, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose for a third straight session and hit their highest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, continuing to build on expectations of a dip in production going forward.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were 6.9 cents higher, or 2.9%, at $2.44 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 09:35 a.m. EDT. The contract hit its highest since April 28.

"A combination of the reduction of production in Canada and the substantial drop in (US) rig counts seem to signal that we may have turned the bottom," Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

A number of oil and gas companies in Canada's main crude-producing province Alberta restarted production after wildfires forced them to temporarily curtail output.

Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O on Friday said the gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 16 to 141 in the week to May 12, the lowest since April 2022.

But looking ahead, "the perception of oversupply continuing into the summer is going to weigh a little bit."

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd).

Meanwhile, in Europe gas fell to a fresh near 2-year low amid tepid demand and strong supply, but lower wind speeds supported day-ahead prices. NG/EU

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would switch from warmer-than-normal levels from May 12-17 to near-normal from May 18-27.

Refinitiv forecasts that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.0 bcfd next week.

Week ended May 12 (Forecast)

Week ended May 5 (Actual)

Year ago May 12

Five-year average May 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

106

78

87

91

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,247

2,141

1,719

1,900

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

18.3%

18.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.35

2.37

8.16

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.43

10.74

28.96

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.03

11.16

22.70

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

25

30

37

46

52

U.S. GFS CDDs

89

88

113

99

93

U.S. GFS TDDs

114

118

150

145

145

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.3

101.5

101.8

96.9

89.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.3

6.3

6.8

8.6

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.6

107.8

108.6

105.5

96.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.8

2.0

1.9

2.9

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.4

5.5

6.3

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.8

13.0

12.2

7.0

U.S. Commercial

5.4

5.0

4.7

5.8

5.7

U.S. Residential

5.8

4.7

4.2

6.6

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

33.6

31.4

28.6

27.5

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.3

21.3

20.9

21.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.8

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.6

71.8

68.6

69.0

68.4

Total U.S. Demand

91.0

92.0

89.0

90.4

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 12

Week ended May 5

Week ended Apr 28

Week ended Apr 21

Week ended Apr 14

Wind

11

13

12

17

15

Solar

5

5

4

5

5

Hydro

9

8

7

7

7

Other

2

2

3

3

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

39

39

37

38

Coal

14

13

16

14

14

Nuclear

19

19

19

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.25

1.98

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.43

1.09

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.08

3.69

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.39

1.08

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.18

1.78

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.62

1.17

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.79

1.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.52

0.97

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.55

2.11

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

30.50

25.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.50

37.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

59.75

26.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

31.00

15.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

27.75

9.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

33.00

12.25

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

