US natgas gains nearly 5% to 2-week high on lower gas output view

Adds closing price

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed nearly 5% to their highest in two weeks on Monday on concerns over a decline in future production after data last week showed energy companies had cut down on the number of rigs for drilling gas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.9 cents, or 4.8%, to settle at $2.375 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since May 1.

Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O on Friday said the gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 16 to 141 in the week to May 12, the lowest since April 2022. Weekly gas rig decline was the most since February 2016.

"It's just momentum coming out of Friday's gas drilling report, which shows low levels of gas drilling rigs in key basins like the Eagle Ford, Marcellus and for Haynesville in over a year," Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy, said.

A lack of long-term drilling plans has driven prices, Cunningham said, adding he anticipated "a pullback in production" later in the year.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, matching the monthly record high in April.

Gas prices have remained near two-year lows as warmer weather curtailed demand while supply remained plentiful. NG/EU

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would switch from warmer-than-normal levels from May 12-17 to near-normal from May 18-27.

Refinitiv forecasts that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.0 bcfd next week.

Week ended May 12 (Forecast) Week ended May 5 (Actual) Year ago May 12 Five-year average May 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 106 78 87 91

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,247 2,141 1,719 1,900

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 18.3% 18.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.33 2.19 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.4 10.96 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.16 11.16 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 30 39 37 49 54 U.S. GFS CDDs 88 97 110 97 91 U.S. GFS TDDs 118 136 147 146 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 101.6 101.8 96.9 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 6.3 6.6 8.6 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.4 107.9 108.3 105.5 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.0 1.8 2.9 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.5 6.3 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.4 13.1 13.4 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 7.4 5.0 4.8 5.8 5.7 U.S. Residential 9.6 4.7 4.3 6.6 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.1 33.1 30.9 28.6 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.0 21.3 21.3 20.9 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.8 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.3 71.2 68.3 69.0 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 96.4 91.7 89.0 90.4 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Wind 11 13 12 17 15 Solar 4 5 4 5 5 Hydro 9 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 3 3 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 39 39 37 38 Coal 15 13 16 14 14 Nuclear 18 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.98 2.07

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.09 1.24

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.69 4.03

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.08 1.06

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.78 1.84

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.17 1.30

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.79 1.80

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.97 1.02

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.11 2.11

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.50 29.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 37.75 49.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.75 30.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 15.50 18.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 9.75 15.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.25 16.75

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Brijesh Patel; editing by Barbara Lewis and David Gregorio)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.