US natgas gains 2% on colder forecasts, bigger-than expected storage decrease

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Thursday on a slightly bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal, forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand in early January than previously expected and as record amount of gas continued to flow to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 87 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 15.

That was higher than the 80-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 82 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 107 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's decrease cut stockpiles to 3.577 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which was still 8.5% above the five-year average of 3.297 tcf for the time of year. Analysts said last week's withdrawal was smaller than usual for this time of year because warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up 4.5 cents, or 1.8%, at $2.492 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT).

Before EIA released the storage report, futures were up 1.1%.

Investor interest in trading gas has increased in recent weeks with open interest in NYMEX futures at a 27-month high of 1.447 million contracts on Dec. 19 and shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund (UNG) UNG at a record 201.2 million contracts on Dec. 18. UNG is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas.

Record production and ample supplies of gas in storage have weighed on gas prices for weeks, prompting some traders to forecast that futures for this winter (November-March) have already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1.

Looking ahead, analysts project U.S. gas prices will rise in coming years as new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico to meet rising global demand of the fuel.

But expected delays at Exxon Mobil XOM.N/QatarEnergy's Golden Pass LNG export plant in Texas and Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines in Louisiana have caused some analysts to reduce their forecasts for U.S. gas demand and prices in 2024. NGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Dec. 31 before turning near-normal to colder than normal from Jan. 1-5.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 126.2 bcfd this week to 120.8 bcfd next week as many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 3.9 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 15 Actual Week ended Dec 8 Actual Year ago Dec 15 Five-year average Dec 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -87 -55 -82 -107

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,577 3,664 3,337 3,297

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.5% 7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.48 2.45 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.39 10.87 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.81 11.78 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 360 348 462 408 428 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 3 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 361 349 365 413 432 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.9 108.6 108.7 98.6 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.5 8.6 10.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.5 117.1 117.2 108.7 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.2 3.2 2.1 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.8 3.9 4.3 5.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 15.0 14.7 12.1 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.8 13.8 12.8 20.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 22.3 22.1 20.3 35.6 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.1 35.2 33.2 34.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.7 24.1 27.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.1 104.0 98.6 126.2 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 125.0 126.2 120.8 145.4 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 80 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 80 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Wind 12 11 12 10 11 Solar 2 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 5 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 41 40 42 39 Coal 17 17 17 17 16 Nuclear 20 20 21 20 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.48 2.44 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.55 2.20 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.66 3.97 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.91 1.85 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.18 2.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.13 2.99

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.45 3.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.59 1.33

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.26 1.25

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 51.50 35.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 37.00 37.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.00 17.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 43.50 51.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.00 43.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.25 51.00

