US natgas futures up 4% to one-week high on small daily output decline

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% to a one-week high on Monday on small declines in daily output despite forecasts for milder weather and less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 9 cents or 4.2%, to $2.227 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 1.

With gas prices down about 11% last week, speculators boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row to their highest since early April, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

In the spot market, mild spring weather and a lack of heating or cooling demand pressured next-day power and gas prices for Monday to their lowest in years.

Next-day gas fell to its lowest since October 2020 at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana and its lowest since July 2020 at the Southern California Border NG-SCL-CGT-SNL.

Next-day power sunk to a record low of $3.25 per megawatt hour (MWh) at the SP-15 hub EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California. At the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona power prices dropped to their lowest since May 2020, while in New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL power prices fell to their lowest since March 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from a record 101.4 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, output fell to a two-week low of 101.1 bcfd on Saturday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through May 23 with fewer Total Degree Days (TDD) than usual for this time of year.

TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.

With the warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 90.8 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The decline was due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG's terminal in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A facilities at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to oversupply and weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading at a 22-month low of around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and near a 22-month low of $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Even though TTF gas prices were down about 52% and JKM was down about 62% so far this year, traders said global prices were still high enough to keep U.S. LNG exports on track to hit record highs this year.

Week ended May 5 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 28 (Actual) Year ago May 5 Five-year average May 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 67 54 76 87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,130 2,063 1,632 1,809 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 17.7% 19.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.18 2.14 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.53 11.71 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.32 11.31 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 40 43 47 66 70 U.S. GFS CDDs 89 89 104 71 75 U.S. GFS TDDs 129 132 151 137 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 101.4 101.6 96.9 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 6.6 6.9 8.6 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.4 108.0 108.4 105.5 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.9 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.2 6.3 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.4 12.7 12.9 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 7.4 5.4 5.0 5.8 5.7 U.S. Residential 9.6 5.8 4.7 6.6 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.1 31.0 32.6 28.6 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.0 21.3 21.4 20.9 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.3 70.5 70.7 69.0 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 96.4 90.7 90.9 90.4 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Wind 15 13 12 17 15 Solar 4 5 4 5 5 Hydro 9 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 3 3 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 39 39 37 38 Coal 13 13 16 14 14 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.85 1.96 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.44 1.58 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.22 4.18 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.40 1.54 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.58 1.73 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.54 1.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.76 1.79 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.12 1.42 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.43 1.36 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.25 30.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.50 30.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 46.25 48.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 9.50 12.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 4.50 11.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 3.25 12.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

