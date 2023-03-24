US Markets
BKR

US natgas futures up 3% on forecasts for colder weather

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

March 24, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Friday after falling to a one-month low in the prior session on forecasts confirming the weather will remain mostly colder than normal for the next two weeks, keeping heating demand higher than usual through early April.

That price increase also came on expectations the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would hit a record high during the month of March after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. It shut in a fire in June 2022.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery rose 6 cents, or 2.8%, to $2.214 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:59 a.m. EDT (1159 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since Feb. 21 when it settled at a 29-month low of $2.073.

For the week, the front-month was down about 5%, putting it down for a third week in a row for the first time since early February.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Friday, up from 1.5 bcfd on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data. Freeport LNG said on March 8 that it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."

Sources familiar with the plant, however, said Freeport LNG was canceling some cargoes due to issues with one of the plant's three liquefaction trains and could take longer than the company expects to return to full service. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG for export.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.4 bcfd so far in March, from 98.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price falls of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output as some oil and gas wells in several producing basins froze.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through April 8.

But with a seasonal warming of the weather with the coming of spring, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 114.4 bcfd this week to 108.6 bcfd next week and 107.0 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 23% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 17 and were expected to end about 20% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 24, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 24 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 17 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 24

Five-year average Mar 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-55

-72

+15

-17

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,845

1,900

1,411

1,532

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

20.4%

22.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.20

2.15

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.12

12.96

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.34

12.64

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

243

243

234

230

223

U.S. GFS CDDs

21

20

21

22

20

U.S. GFS TDDs

264

263

255

252

243

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.7

98.4

98.3

94.3

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.8

7.9

9.0

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.4

106.2

106.2

103.3

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.8

2.9

3.5

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.0

5.2

5.5

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

13.0

13.1

13.2

7.4

U.S. Commercial

14.0

13.1

11.2

10.1

12.4

U.S. Residential

22.3

20.6

17.3

14.3

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.4

28.9

29.0

24.1

25.7

U.S. Industrial

24.3

23.6

22.6

23.2

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.5

2.3

2.5

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

98.5

93.6

87.5

79.2

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

120.0

114.4

108.6

101.4

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Wind

15

15

12

13

15

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

37

41

40

39

Coal

17

17

16

15

14

Nuclear

18

19

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.08

2.03

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.87

1.88

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.85

9.22

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.78

1.79

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.11

2.17

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.98

2.07

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.55

9.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.93

0.87

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.97

1.97

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.25

30.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.25

27.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.00

27.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

47.75

44.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

34.25

64.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

37.75

77.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.