US Markets
UNG

US natgas futures up 3% on daily output decline, rising LNG feedgas

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

April 05, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Wednesday on a decline in daily output and an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants since Freeport LNG's export facility in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February and returned to full power over the past week.

That price increase occurred despite forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage this week.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up 5.5 cents, or 2.6%, to $2.161 per million British thermal units at 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT).

The market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks with the front-month gaining or losing more than 5% in 12 of the past 23 trading days.

With gas market volatility rising, open interest in NYMEX gas futures rose to 1.37 million contracts on Tuesday, the most since October 2021 for a fourth day in a row.

At the same time, shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, rose to a record 165.9 million, topping the prior record of 161.4 million set on March 30.

Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Wednesday, down from 2.3 bcfd on Monday and Tuesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That, however, was still above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into LNG for export. LNG plants can pull in more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Average gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.9 bcfd so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.9 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.

On a daily basis, however, gas output was on track to decline 2.4 bcfd over the last three days to a preliminary two-month low of 98.5 bcfd on Wednesday. Most of the declines this week were in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through April 20, except for a few near-normal days from April 6-8.

With warmer spring-like weather expected to keep reducing the amount of gas burned to heat homes and businesses, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 101.7 bcfd this week to 95.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Mostly mild weather over the 2022-2023 winter allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual and should enable them to start injecting fuel into inventories this week.

Gas stockpiles were about 21% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 24 and were expected to end about 20% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 31, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 31 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 24 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 31

Five-year average Mar 31

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-20

-47

-24

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,833

1,853

1,387

1,532

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

19.6%

21.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.12

2.11

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.08

14.59

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.16

12.75

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

118

127

191

184

176

U.S. GFS CDDs

39

42

32

29

28

U.S. GFS TDDs

157

169

223

213

204

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.1

99.9

100.2

95.6

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.9

6.5

7.1

8.9

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.0

106.4

107.3

104.5

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.1

1.9

2.5

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.3

5.1

5.6

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

13.9

13.3

12.5

7.1

U.S. Commercial

11.5

9.2

7.7

9.8

8.7

U.S. Residential

17.7

13.2

10.1

13.9

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.8

29.0

28.5

25.6

24.9

U.S. Industrial

22.8

21.9

21.5

23.1

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.1

2.0

2.4

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

89.2

80.5

74.8

79.8

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

110.7

101.7

95.2

100.4

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Wind

17

14

14

15

12

Solar

4

4

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

36

39

37

37

41

Coal

14

16

17

16

16

Nuclear

19

19

18

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.13

2.09

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.83

1.98

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.27

7.48

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.73

1.80

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.25

2.00

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.06

2.15

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.83

8.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.64

1.55

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.87

1.94

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

34.75

28.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

40.75

31.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

30.00

23.70

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

136.67

100.20

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

59.50

36.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

63.00

35.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.