US natgas futures up 3% on colder weather forecasts

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Friday after falling to a one-month low in the prior session on forecasts confirming that the weather will remain mostly colder than normal for the next two weeks, keeping heating demand higher than usual through early April.
That price increase coincided with expectations that the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would hit a record high during the month of March after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February. It shut due to a fire in June 2022.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery rose 6.2 cents, or 2.9%, to settle at $2.216 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest price since Feb. 21 when it settled at a 29-month low of $2.073.
For the week, the front-month fell about 5%, putting it down for a third week in a row for the first time since early February.
Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Friday, up from 1.5 bcfd on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data. Freeport LNG said on March 8 that it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."
Sources familiar with the plant, however, said Freeport LNG was canceling some cargoes due to issues with one of the plant's three liquefaction trains and could take longer than the company expects to return to full service. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG for export.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March, from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.4 bcfd so far in March, from 98.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price drops of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output as some oil and gas wells in several producing basins froze.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through April 8.
But with a seasonal warming of the weather with the coming of spring, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 114.4 bcfd this week to 108.6 bcfd next week and 107.0 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.
Gas stockpiles were about 23% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 17 and were expected to end about 20% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 24, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Mar 24 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 17 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 24
Five-year average Mar 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-55
-72
+15
-17
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,845
1,900
1,411
1,532
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
20.4%
22.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.20
2.15
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.12
12.96
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.34
12.64
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
243
243
234
230
223
U.S. GFS CDDs
21
20
21
22
20
U.S. GFS TDDs
264
263
255
252
243
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.7
98.4
98.3
94.3
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.8
7.9
9.0
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.4
106.2
106.2
103.3
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.8
2.9
3.5
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.0
5.2
5.5
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
13.0
13.1
13.2
7.4
U.S. Commercial
14.0
13.1
11.2
10.1
12.4
U.S. Residential
22.3
20.6
17.3
14.3
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.4
28.9
29.0
24.1
25.7
U.S. Industrial
24.3
23.6
22.6
23.2
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.5
2.3
2.5
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
98.5
93.6
87.5
79.2
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
120.0
114.4
108.6
101.4
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Wind
15
15
12
13
15
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
37
41
40
39
Coal
17
17
16
15
14
Nuclear
18
19
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.08
2.03
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.87
1.88
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.85
9.22
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.78
1.79
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.11
2.17
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.98
2.07
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.55
9.75
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.93
0.87
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.97
1.97
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.25
30.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.25
27.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
27.00
27.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
47.75
44.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
34.25
64.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
37.75
77.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
