US natgas futures up 2% on higher demand forecasts

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Friday on forecasts for more demand this week and next than previously expected.

That price increase came despite record output and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declined due to spring maintenance.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.6 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $2.137 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since April 13.

Despite the daily increase, the contract was still down about 12% for the week after rising during the prior three weeks.

In the spot market, mild weather and weak demand in the U.S. West pressured next-day power and gas prices for Friday to their lowest levels in years.

Next-day gas at the Southern California Border NG-SCL-CGT-SNL fell to its lowest since July 2020, while next-day power sunk to its lowest since May 2020 at the SP-15 hub EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California and the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona.

In Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) this week issued a Seasonal Assessment Resource Adequacy (SARA) report for the summer that projected peak power demand would reach 82,739 megawatts (MW). That would top the current record of 80,038 MW set in July 2022.

ERCOT said that under normal weather conditions, the grid should have enough resources to meet demand with over 98,000 MW of supply expected to be available this summer.

The grid operator, however, warned that generation reserves could run short if demand is higher than expected, power plant outages are higher than expected or wind and solar output are lower than expected.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal from May 5-16, with cooling degree days (CDD) exceeding heating degree days (HDD) over the next two weeks for the first time this year. The weather is expected to return to near-normal levels from May 17-20.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, while CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 F to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses.

With the weather turning warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 96.3 bcfd this week to 92.1 bcfd next week and 91.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.3 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The decline was due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG's terminal in Louisiana, Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG's terminal in Texas.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended May 5 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 28 (Actual) Year ago May 5 Five-year average May 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 67 54 76 87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,130 2,063 1,632 1,809 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 17.7% 19.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.08 2.10 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.68 11.71 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.31 11.50 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 43 53 77 90 78 U.S. GFS CDDs 89 84 85 63 69 U.S. GFS TDDs 132 147 162 153 147 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 102.2 101.8 96.0 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 7.2 7.2 9.4 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.8 109.4 109.0 105.4 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.8 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.4 5.2 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.9 13.4 13.4 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 8.0 7.4 5.4 6.6 5.7 U.S. Residential 10.3 9.5 5.9 7.9 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 29.2 31.8 27.8 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.3 22.0 21.4 21.2 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 7.7 75.3 71.5 70.7 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 96.3 92.1 91.7 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Wind 14 12 17 15 16 Solar 5 4 5 5 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 3 3 3 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 39 37 38 38 Coal 13 16 14 14 15 Nuclear 19 19 18 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.96 2.01 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.58 1.70 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.18 4.74 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.54 1.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.73 1.87 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.75 2.15 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.79 1.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.42 1.43 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.36 1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.50 34.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.75 35.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 48.50 23.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.00 12.60 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 11.50 20.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.75 21.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

