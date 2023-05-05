US natgas futures up 2% on higher demand forecasts

Adds latest prices
May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Friday on forecasts for more demand this week and next than previously expected.
That price increase came despite record output and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declined due to spring maintenance.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.6 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $2.137 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since April 13.
Despite the daily increase, the contract was still down about 12% for the week after rising during the prior three weeks.
In the spot market, mild weather and weak demand in the U.S. West pressured next-day power and gas prices for Friday to their lowest levels in years.
Next-day gas at the Southern California Border NG-SCL-CGT-SNL fell to its lowest since July 2020, while next-day power sunk to its lowest since May 2020 at the SP-15 hub EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California and the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona.
In Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) this week issued a Seasonal Assessment Resource Adequacy (SARA) report for the summer that projected peak power demand would reach 82,739 megawatts (MW). That would top the current record of 80,038 MW set in July 2022.
ERCOT said that under normal weather conditions, the grid should have enough resources to meet demand with over 98,000 MW of supply expected to be available this summer.
The grid operator, however, warned that generation reserves could run short if demand is higher than expected, power plant outages are higher than expected or wind and solar output are lower than expected.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal from May 5-16, with cooling degree days (CDD) exceeding heating degree days (HDD) over the next two weeks for the first time this year. The weather is expected to return to near-normal levels from May 17-20.
HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, while CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 F to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses.
With the weather turning warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 96.3 bcfd this week to 92.1 bcfd next week and 91.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.3 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The decline was due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG's terminal in Louisiana, Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG's terminal in Texas.
Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
|
Week ended May 5 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 28 (Actual)
Year ago May 5
Five-year average May 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
67
54
76
87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,130
2,063
1,632
1,809
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
17.7%
19.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.08
2.10
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.68
11.71
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.31
11.50
22.70
34.11
14.31
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
43
53
77
90
78
U.S. GFS CDDs
89
84
85
63
69
U.S. GFS TDDs
132
147
162
153
147
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.7
102.2
101.8
96.0
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
7.2
7.2
9.4
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.8
109.4
109.0
105.4
96.9
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.1
2.1
2.8
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.4
5.2
6.0
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.9
13.4
13.4
12.2
7.0
U.S. Commercial
8.0
7.4
5.4
6.6
5.7
U.S. Residential
10.3
9.5
5.9
7.9
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
29.9
29.2
31.8
27.8
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.3
22.0
21.4
21.2
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
1.9
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
7.7
75.3
71.5
70.7
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
99.3
96.3
92.1
91.7
82.9
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended May 5
Week ended Apr 28
Week ended Apr 21
Week ended Apr 14
Week ended Apr 7
Wind
14
12
17
15
16
Solar
5
4
5
5
4
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
3
3
3
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
39
37
38
38
Coal
13
16
14
14
15
Nuclear
19
19
18
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.96
2.01
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.58
1.70
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.18
4.74
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.54
1.56
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.73
1.87
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.75
2.15
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.79
1.98
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.42
1.43
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.36
1.39
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
30.50
34.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
30.75
35.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
48.50
23.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
12.00
12.60
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
11.50
20.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
12.75
21.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Diane Craft)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.