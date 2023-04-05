US natgas futures up 2% on daily output decline, rising LNG feedgas

Adds latest prices
April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Wednesday on a decline in daily output and an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants since Freeport LNG's export facility in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February and returned to full power over the past week.
That price increase occurred despite forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage this week.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 4.9 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $2.155 per million British thermal units.
The market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks with the front-month gaining or losing more than 5% in 12 of the past 23 trading days.
With gas market volatility rising, open interest in NYMEX gas futures rose to 1.37 million contracts on Tuesday, the most since October 2021 for a fourth day in a row.
At the same time, shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, rose to a record 165.9 million, topping the prior record of 161.4 million set on March 30.
Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Wednesday, down from 2.3 bcfd on Monday and Tuesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.
That, however, was still above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into LNG for export. LNG plants can pull in more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
Average gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 13.9 bcfd so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.9 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.
On a daily basis, however, gas output was on track to decline 2.4 bcfd over the last three days to a preliminary two-month low of 98.5 bcfd on Wednesday. Most of the declines this week were in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through April 20, except for a few near-normal days from April 6-8.
With warmer spring-like weather expected to keep reducing the amount of gas burned to heat homes and businesses, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 101.7 bcfd this week to 95.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Mostly mild weather over the 2022-2023 winter allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual and should enable them to start injecting fuel into inventories this week.
Gas stockpiles were about 21% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 24 and were expected to end about 20% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 31, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended Mar 31 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 24 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 31
Five-year average Mar 31
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-21
-47
-24
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,832
1,853
1,387
1,532
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
19.6%
21.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.12
2.11
6.70
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.08
14.59
31.83
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.16
12.75
29.22
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
118
127
191
184
176
U.S. GFS CDDs
39
42
32
29
28
U.S. GFS TDDs
157
169
223
213
204
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
99.9
100.2
95.6
89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.9
6.5
7.1
8.9
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.0
106.4
107.3
104.5
98.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.1
1.9
2.5
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.3
5.1
5.6
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
13.9
13.3
12.5
7.1
U.S. Commercial
11.5
9.2
7.7
9.8
8.7
U.S. Residential
17.7
13.2
10.1
13.9
12.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.8
29.0
28.5
25.6
24.9
U.S. Industrial
22.8
21.9
21.5
23.1
22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.1
2.0
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
89.2
80.5
74.8
79.8
76.0
Total U.S. Demand
110.7
101.7
95.2
100.4
90.8
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 31
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Wind
17
14
14
15
12
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
39
37
37
41
Coal
14
16
17
16
16
Nuclear
19
19
18
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.13
2.09
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.83
1.98
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.27
7.48
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.73
1.80
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.25
2.00
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.06
2.15
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.83
8.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.64
1.55
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.87
1.94
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
34.75
28.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.75
31.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
30.00
23.70
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
136.67
100.20
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
59.50
36.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
63.00
35.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.