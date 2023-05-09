US natgas futures up 2% on daily output decline, Canadian wildfires

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a fresh one-week high on Tuesday on a decline in U.S. daily output and a drop in gas exports from Canada as wildfires shut in some oil and associated gas production.

Prices climbed despite forecasts for milder weather and less U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 4.1 cents, or 1.8%, to $2.279 per million British thermal units at 9:01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 1 for a second day in a row.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has held at 101.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, matching the monthly record hit in April.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.6 bcfd to a preliminary five-week low of 100.1 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since January. Analysts noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Wildfires in the Canadian province of Alberta caused some producers to shut oil and gas output and pipeline flows. Gas exports from Canada to the U.S. fell to a preliminary 6.7 bcfd on Tuesday, matching Sunday's 25-month low, according to Refinitiv.

That is down from an average of 8.5 bcfd of gas that Canada has exported to the U.S. since the start of the year.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through May 23 with fewer Total Degree Days (TDD) than usual for this time of year.

TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.

With the warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 90.2 bcfd this week to 90.5 bcfd next week as some homes and businesses start to turn on their air conditioners. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, the amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants was on track to drop to a six-week low of 12.2 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG's terminal in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A facilities at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended May 5 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 28 (Actual) Year ago May 5 Five-year average May 5

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 67 54 76 87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,130 2,063 1,632 1,809

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 17.7% 19.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.19 2.24 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.57 11.53 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.32 11.32 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 39 40 47 66 68 U.S. GFS CDDs 91 89 104 71 77 U.S. GFS TDDs 130 129 151 137 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 101.2 101.6 96.9 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 6.4 6.8 8.6 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.4 107.6 108.4 105.5 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.9 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.2 6.3 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.4 12.6 12.8 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 7.4 5.3 5.0 5.8 5.7 U.S. Residential 9.6 5.7 4.7 6.6 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.1 31.0 32.4 28.6 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.0 21.3 21.4 20.9 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.3 70.3 70.6 69.0 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 96.4 90.2 90.5 90.4 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Wind 14 13 12 17 15 Solar 4 5 4 5 5 Hydro 9 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 3 3 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 39 39 37 38 Coal 13 13 16 14 14 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.12 1.85

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.40 1.44

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.28 4.22

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.50 1.40

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.92 1.58

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.85 1.54

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.03 1.76

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.84 1.12

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.91 1.43

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.25 21.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 41.75 28.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.75 46.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 10.40 9.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 10.50 4.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.50 3.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.