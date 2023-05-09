US natgas futures up 2% on daily output decline, Canadian wildfires

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a fresh one-week high on Tuesday on a decline in U.S. daily output and a drop in gas exports from Canada as wildfires shut in some oil and associated gas production.
Prices climbed despite forecasts for milder weather and less U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 4.1 cents, or 1.8%, to $2.279 per million British thermal units at 9:01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 1 for a second day in a row.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has held at 101.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, matching the monthly record hit in April.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.6 bcfd to a preliminary five-week low of 100.1 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since January. Analysts noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Wildfires in the Canadian province of Alberta caused some producers to shut oil and gas output and pipeline flows. Gas exports from Canada to the U.S. fell to a preliminary 6.7 bcfd on Tuesday, matching Sunday's 25-month low, according to Refinitiv.
That is down from an average of 8.5 bcfd of gas that Canada has exported to the U.S. since the start of the year.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through May 23 with fewer Total Degree Days (TDD) than usual for this time of year.
TDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses.
With the warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 90.2 bcfd this week to 90.5 bcfd next week as some homes and businesses start to turn on their air conditioners. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, the amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants was on track to drop to a six-week low of 12.2 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG's terminal in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A facilities at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
Week ended May 5 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 28 (Actual)
Year ago May 5
Five-year average May 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
67
54
76
87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,130
2,063
1,632
1,809
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
17.7%
19.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.19
2.24
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.57
11.53
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.32
11.32
22.70
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
39
40
47
66
68
U.S. GFS CDDs
91
89
104
71
77
U.S. GFS TDDs
130
129
151
137
145
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.2
101.2
101.6
96.9
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
6.4
6.8
8.6
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.4
107.6
108.4
105.5
96.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
1.9
1.9
2.9
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.2
6.3
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.4
12.6
12.8
12.2
7.0
U.S. Commercial
7.4
5.3
5.0
5.8
5.7
U.S. Residential
9.6
5.7
4.7
6.6
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
29.1
31.0
32.4
28.6
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.0
21.3
21.4
20.9
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.3
70.3
70.6
69.0
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
96.4
90.2
90.5
90.4
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Week ended Apr 28
Week ended Apr 21
Week ended Apr 14
Wind
14
13
12
17
15
Solar
4
5
4
5
5
Hydro
9
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
3
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
39
39
37
38
Coal
13
13
16
14
14
Nuclear
20
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.12
1.85
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.40
1.44
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.28
4.22
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.50
1.40
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.92
1.58
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.85
1.54
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.03
1.76
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.84
1.12
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.91
1.43
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.25
21.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
41.75
28.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
22.75
46.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
10.40
9.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
10.50
4.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
12.50
3.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
