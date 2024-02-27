US natgas futures touch 4-year lows as surplus supplies overwhelm

Adds latest prices

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rebounded after crashing to their lowest levels in nearly four years on Tuesday, as excess inventories and near-record levels of output flooded a market overwhelmed by milder temperatures.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery NGc1 fell 4.4 cents to settle lower at $1.615 per million British thermal units. However, the contracts were up about 3.7% after dropping to as low as $1.511 earlier in the session, its weakest level since June 2020.

Prices were pressured, as "the market fundamentally is coming out of the winter at much higher storage levels than what we had anticipated. It's been a very warm November through March, so weather-related natural gas demand is lower, which allowed for larger storage," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.

Last week, prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a recent plunge in prices.

DiDona noted that prices were also finding support from hot weather in the South, "even though it's technically February, we shouldn't be talking about cooling degree days, but there are some spots in the country that have very high temperatures that could actually be looking at cooling degree demand."

Summer-like temperatures ranging up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit above normal were forecast across a wide swath of the U.S. Midwest, East Coast and South, setting the stage for a second record-breaking day in a row in some spots.

In Texas, temperatures were expected to top 80 degrees F (27 degrees Celsius) after hovering at about 94 degrees F (34 C) in Dallas and other cities on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Natural gas prices have plunged more than 32% so far this year, hurt by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.

The European benchmark wholesale gas price eased on Tuesday after posting moderate gains in the previous session, with plentiful supplies and milder weather set to sap demand. NG/EU

Qatar's planned expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production could see it control nearly 25% share of theglobal marketby 2030 and squeeze out rival projects, including in the United States where President Joe Biden paused new export approvals, market experts say.

Week ended Feb 23 Forecast Week ended Feb 16 Actual Year ago Feb 23 Five-year average Feb 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -97 -60 -79 -143

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,373 2,470 2,126 1,876

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.55 1.73 2.44 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 7.35 7.53 16.52 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 8.3 8.13 16.87 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 258.7 258.5 331.07 385.79 386.24 U.S. GFS CDDs 9.6 9.6 15.09 7.35 5.71 U.S. GFS TDDs 268.3 268.1 346.09 393.14 354 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.1 103.1 103.4 101.3 92.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.0 8.5 8.8 8.7 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 114.1 111.6 112.2 110.0 101.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.7 3.7 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 6.0 6.3 5.8 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.6 13.9 13.6 12.8 8.4 U.S. Commercial 14.8 12.7 11.2 14.1 16.3 U.S. Residential 23.8 19.6 17.5 22.6 27.6 U.S. Power Plant 34.3 30.3 30.6 30.3 29.3 U.S. Industrial 24.9 24.1 23.5 24.1 25.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.5 2.4 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 105.9 94.4 90.4 99.1 106.7 Total U.S. Demand 129.4 118.0 114.0 120.3 123.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 81 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 83 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended March 1 Week ended Feb 23 Week ended Feb 16 Week ended Feb 9 Week ended Feb 2 Wind 13 12 11 14 9 Solar 5 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 39 41 41 38 40 Coal 14 15 16 16 18 Nuclear 22 20 21 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.65 1.52 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.27 1.49 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.40 2.49 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.18 1.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.33 1.35 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.47 3.23 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.51 2.37 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.39 0.19

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.74 1.62

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.00 30.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.75 27.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 16.00 10.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 41.00 35.66 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 13.25 22.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 4.5 21.50

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

