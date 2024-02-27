US natgas futures touch 4-year lows as surplus supplies overwhelm

Adds latest prices
Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rebounded after crashing to their lowest levels in nearly four years on Tuesday, as excess inventories and near-record levels of output flooded a market overwhelmed by milder temperatures.
Front-month gas futures for March delivery NGc1 fell 4.4 cents to settle lower at $1.615 per million British thermal units. However, the contracts were up about 3.7% after dropping to as low as $1.511 earlier in the session, its weakest level since June 2020.
Prices were pressured, as "the market fundamentally is coming out of the winter at much higher storage levels than what we had anticipated. It's been a very warm November through March, so weather-related natural gas demand is lower, which allowed for larger storage," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.
Last week, prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a recent plunge in prices.
DiDona noted that prices were also finding support from hot weather in the South, "even though it's technically February, we shouldn't be talking about cooling degree days, but there are some spots in the country that have very high temperatures that could actually be looking at cooling degree demand."
Summer-like temperatures ranging up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit above normal were forecast across a wide swath of the U.S. Midwest, East Coast and South, setting the stage for a second record-breaking day in a row in some spots.
In Texas, temperatures were expected to top 80 degrees F (27 degrees Celsius) after hovering at about 94 degrees F (34 C) in Dallas and other cities on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Natural gas prices have plunged more than 32% so far this year, hurt by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.
The European benchmark wholesale gas price eased on Tuesday after posting moderate gains in the previous session, with plentiful supplies and milder weather set to sap demand. NG/EU
Qatar's planned expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production could see it control nearly 25% share of theglobal marketby 2030 and squeeze out rival projects, including in the United States where President Joe Biden paused new export approvals, market experts say.
Week ended Feb 23
Forecast
Week ended Feb 16 Actual
Year ago Feb 23
Five-year average
Feb 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-97
-60
-79
-143
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,373
2,470
2,126
1,876
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
26.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.55
1.73
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.35
7.53
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.3
8.13
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
258.7
258.5
331.07
385.79
386.24
U.S. GFS CDDs
9.6
9.6
15.09
7.35
5.71
U.S. GFS TDDs
268.3
268.1
346.09
393.14
354
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.1
103.1
103.4
101.3
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.0
8.5
8.8
8.7
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
114.1
111.6
112.2
110.0
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
3.7
3.7
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
6.0
6.3
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.6
13.9
13.6
12.8
8.4
U.S. Commercial
14.8
12.7
11.2
14.1
16.3
U.S. Residential
23.8
19.6
17.5
22.6
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
34.3
30.3
30.6
30.3
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.9
24.1
23.5
24.1
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.1
5.1
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.5
2.4
2.7
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
105.9
94.4
90.4
99.1
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
129.4
118.0
114.0
120.3
123.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
81
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
83
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended March 1
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Wind
13
12
11
14
9
Solar
5
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
39
41
41
38
40
Coal
14
15
16
16
18
Nuclear
22
20
21
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.65
1.52
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.27
1.49
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.40
2.49
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.18
1.39
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.33
1.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.47
3.23
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.51
2.37
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.39
0.19
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.74
1.62
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.00
30.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
22.75
27.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
16.00
10.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
41.00
35.66
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
13.25
22.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
4.5
21.50
(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))
