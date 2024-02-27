News & Insights

US natgas futures touch 4-year lows as surplus supplies overwhelm

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

February 27, 2024 — 12:56 pm EST

Written by Anjana Anil and Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rebounded after crashing to their lowest levels in nearly four years on Tuesday, as excess inventories and near-record levels of output flooded a market overwhelmed by milder temperatures.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery NGc1 fell 4.4 cents to settle lower at $1.615 per million British thermal units. However, the contracts were up about 3.7% after dropping to as low as $1.511 earlier in the session, its weakest level since June 2020.

Prices were pressured, as "the market fundamentally is coming out of the winter at much higher storage levels than what we had anticipated. It's been a very warm November through March, so weather-related natural gas demand is lower, which allowed for larger storage," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.

Last week, prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a recent plunge in prices.

DiDona noted that prices were also finding support from hot weather in the South, "even though it's technically February, we shouldn't be talking about cooling degree days, but there are some spots in the country that have very high temperatures that could actually be looking at cooling degree demand."

Summer-like temperatures ranging up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit above normal were forecast across a wide swath of the U.S. Midwest, East Coast and South, setting the stage for a second record-breaking day in a row in some spots.

In Texas, temperatures were expected to top 80 degrees F (27 degrees Celsius) after hovering at about 94 degrees F (34 C) in Dallas and other cities on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Natural gas prices have plunged more than 32% so far this year, hurt by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.

The European benchmark wholesale gas price eased on Tuesday after posting moderate gains in the previous session, with plentiful supplies and milder weather set to sap demand. NG/EU

Qatar's planned expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production could see it control nearly 25% share of theglobal marketby 2030 and squeeze out rival projects, including in the United States where President Joe Biden paused new export approvals, market experts say.

Week ended Feb 23

Forecast

Week ended Feb 16 Actual

Year ago Feb 23

Five-year average

Feb 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-97

-60

-79

-143

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,373

2,470

2,126

1,876

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.55

1.73

2.44

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.35

7.53

16.52

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.3

8.13

16.87

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

258.7

258.5

331.07

385.79

386.24

U.S. GFS CDDs

9.6

9.6

15.09

7.35

5.71

U.S. GFS TDDs

268.3

268.1

346.09

393.14

354

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.1

103.1

103.4

101.3

92.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.0

8.5

8.8

8.7

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

114.1

111.6

112.2

110.0

101.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.7

3.7

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.0

6.3

5.8

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.6

13.9

13.6

12.8

8.4

U.S. Commercial

14.8

12.7

11.2

14.1

16.3

U.S. Residential

23.8

19.6

17.5

22.6

27.6

U.S. Power Plant

34.3

30.3

30.6

30.3

29.3

U.S. Industrial

24.9

24.1

23.5

24.1

25.4

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.1

5.1

5.2

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.5

2.4

2.7

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

105.9

94.4

90.4

99.1

106.7

Total U.S. Demand

129.4

118.0

114.0

120.3

123.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

81

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

83

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended March 1

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Week ended Feb 2

Wind

13

12

11

14

9

Solar

5

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

39

41

41

38

40

Coal

14

15

16

16

18

Nuclear

22

20

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.65

1.52

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.27

1.49

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.40

2.49

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.18

1.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.33

1.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.47

3.23

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.51

2.37

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.39

0.19

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.74

1.62

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.00

30.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

22.75

27.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

16.00

10.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

41.00

35.66

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

13.25

22.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

4.5

21.50

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

