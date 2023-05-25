US natgas futures steady ahead of storage report

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were steady on Thursday as the market awaited direction from a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-usual U.S. storage build last week when mild weather limited demand for the fuel for both heating and cooling.
That lack of price movement came despite several bearish factors, including record U.S. output, rising Canadian exports and forecasts for milder U.S. weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
It also defied bullish factors, including a lack of wind power in recent weeks that has forced power generators to burn more gas to produce electricity.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 100 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 19. That compared with an increase of 88 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 96 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.340 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.2% above the five-year average of 1.996 tcf for the time of year.
The amount of U.S. power generated by wind dropped to 7% of the total so far this week versus a high of 17% during the week ended April 21, according to federal energy data. That means there will likely be less gas available to go into storage.
The amount of power generated by gas has averaged 41% so far this week, up from a low of 37% during the windy week ended April 21.
On its second to last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $2.395 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:03 a.m. EDT (1303 GMT).
Futures for July NGN23, which will soon be the front month, were also unchanged at $2.56 per mmBtu.
In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydropower in the U.S. West pressured next-day gas prices for Thursday at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL in Northern California to $3.15 per mmBtu, their lowest since August 2020.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, which would top April's monthly record of 101.4 bcfd.
The amount of gas exported from Canada to the United States was on track to rise from 7.8 bcfd on Wednesday to a preliminary three-week high of 8.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to Refinitiv, as energy firms continue to ramp up oil and gas production with the easing of wildfires in Alberta and other western provinces.
As the fires raged from May 5-22, the amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. averaged just 7.0 bcfd. That was well below Canada's average gas exports to the U.S. of 8.3 bcfd so far in 2023 and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the U.S. comes from Canada.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from cooler than normal from May 24-29 to warmer than normal from June 1-2 before returning to mostly near normal from June 3-9.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 90.9 bcfd this week to 90.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 12.9 bcfd so far in May due to maintenance work at several plants, including Cameron LNG in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.
|
Week ended May 19 (Forecast)
Week ended May 12 (Actual)
Year ago May 19
Five-year average May 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
100
99
88
96
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,340
2,240
1,807
1,996
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
17.2%
17.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.36
2.40
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.94
8.76
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.58
9.74
22.70
34.11
14.31
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
28
29
29
33
34
U.S. GFS CDDs
103
104
95
96
115
U.S. GFS TDDs
131
133
124
129
149
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.7
102.0
96.8
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.0
6.5
6.8
8.2
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.4
108.2
108.8
105.0
96.9
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.3
2.3
2.6
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.5
5.3
6.2
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.8
13.1
13.0
7.0
U.S. Commercial
5.0
4.9
4.6
5.0
5.7
U.S. Residential
5.8
4.5
4.2
4.6
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
34.2
32.5
32.2
29.1
27.5
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.2
21.0
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.8
1.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
72.7
70.3
69.2
66.6
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
92.8
90.9
90.0
88.4
82.9
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended May 26
Week ended May 19
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Week ended Apr 28
Wind
7
8
12
13
12
Solar
5
4
5
5
4
Hydro
9
9
9
8
7
Other
2
2
2
2
3
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
42
40
39
39
Coal
16
15
14
13
16
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.25
2.22
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.47
1.52
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.15
3.43
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.41
1.40
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.06
2.05
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.60
1.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.30
2.34
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.02
2.09
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.62
1.71
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.75
27.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.75
34.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
32.50
33.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
23.25
18.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
17.00
21.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
18.50
23.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.