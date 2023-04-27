US natgas futures steady ahead of federal storage report

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-usual storage build last week when mild weather kept heating demand low.

That lack of price movement came even though the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained on track to hit a record high for a second month in a row after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 21. That compares with an increase of 42 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 43 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.005 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 22.0% above the five-year average for this time of year.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged from where they traded on Wednesday at $2.305 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT).

That, however, was up about 10% from where the May contract closed on Wednesday when it was still the front-month, which would be the contract's biggest daily percentage gain since it rose 11% in late February.

Traders said gas futures are often more volatile on the first day of a new contract. Over the past year, new front-month contracts gained as much as 11% in February and lost as much as 14% in January.

But, new front-months have been flat on average over the past 12 months, which is actually less volatile than the daily average decline of 0.3% for all front-month closes over the past year.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 14.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March.

Those seven export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG. The facilities can pull in a little more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Some analysts have begun to question whether low gas prices in Europe and Asia could force U.S. LNG exporters to cancel cargoes again this summer after mostly mild weather this winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to oversupply and weak demand.

Gas was trading at a 21-month low of around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a 22-month low of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That puts TTF down about 48% and JKM down 61% so far this year. NG/EU

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.4 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March. That was close to the monthly record of 100.5 bcfd in January.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from near normal from April 27-29 before turning colder than normal from April 30-May 7 and then going back to near to warmer than normal from May 8-12.

With the weather slowly turning seasonally warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 99.3 bcfd this week to 94.7 bcfd next week.

Week ended Apr 21 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 14 (Actual) Year ago Apr 21 Five-year average Apr 21 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 75 75 42 43 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,005 1,930 1,484 1,644 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 22.0% 20.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.31 2.31 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.44 12.49 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.64 11.85 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 115 123 120 111 100 U.S. GFS CDDs 48 47 57 52 55 U.S. GFS TDDs 163 171 177 163 155 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.3 100.8 101.0 95.1 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.1 7.2 9.6 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.9 107.9 108.2 104.7 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.8 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.5 5.0 6.1 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 14.4 14.0 13.5 12.2 7.1 U.S. Commercial 7.4 8.0 7.2 7.7 8.7 U.S. Residential 9.6 10.4 9.0 9.9 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 30.1 29.2 25.4 24.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 22.1 21.6 21.6 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.8 77.8 74.1 71.6 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 95.3 99.3 94.7 92.7 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Week ended Mar 31 Wind 13 17 15 16 14 Solar 4 5 5 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 3 3 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 37 38 38 39 Coal 16 14 14 15 16 Nuclear 19 18 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.19 2.21 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.84 1.91 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.72 5.20 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.64 1.76 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.09 2.11 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.08 2.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.67 6.02 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.72 1.87 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.73 1.89 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 31.75 31.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.25 37.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 44.50 24.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 102.50 96.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 86.00 55.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 67.25 60.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

