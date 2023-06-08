US natgas futures slip after bigger-than-expected storage build

Updates with details after weekly storage report, adds analyst comment
June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased into a narrow range on Thursday after a government report showed a bigger-than-usual storage build last week, overshadowing support from forecasts for warmer weather.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded 2.6 cents lower, or 1.1%, to $2.30 per million British thermal units by 11:15 a.m. EDT.
The contract traded at a high point for the day of $2.38 and a low of $2.28 per million British thermal units.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 118 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 2,
That was slightly bigger than the 113-bcf increase forecast by 16 analysts in a Reuters poll, and compared with a rise of 99 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 100 bcf. EIA/GAS
"No matter how you cut it, it certainly is a triple digit injection that you're putting gas in the ground," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
Prices "will chop around until we see some midday weather model runs and determine whether or not the mid-June heat is still coming in," DiDona added.
Data provider Refinitiv forecast the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) in the coming two weeks to rise to 167, above the 30-year normal of 149.
CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) and provide a snapshot into likely demand for cooling.
The EIA's report also reclassified 14 bcf of gas in the Nonsalt South Central region from working gas - or gas available to market - to base gas, which should be permanently stored to ensure adequate pressure and deliverability rates throughout withdrawal season.
The futures contract should find some support over the next few weeks "if you start to layer in the strength we're seeing in power burns, the warm weather forecast and the reclassification in today's storage report," DiDona said.
Refinitiv estimated natural gas consumption by the U.S. power sector to jump to 38.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week from 31.8 bcfd last week, driving overall demand this week to 95.3 bcfd from 90.9 bcfd.
Higher demand from power generators to produce electricity amid rising air conditioning use reduces the fuel available to go into storage for the peak winter heating season. That helps boost prices.
Production, meanwhile, was seen staying largely stagnant at 102.3 bcfd this week from 103 bcfd last week, according to Refinitiv data, before edging up to 102.4 bcfd next week.
Week ended Jun 2 (Actual)
Week ended May 26 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 2
Five-year average Jun 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
118
110
99
100
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,550
2,446
1,988
2,197
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
16.1%
16.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.33
2.26
7.60
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.83
8.22
33.44
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.24
9.21
29.72
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
9
10
10
12
16
U.S. GFS CDDs
167
164
186
158
149
U.S. GFS TDDs
176
174
196
170
165
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.0
102.3
102.4
97.5
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.8
7.0
6.9
8.7
7.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.8
109.3
109.3
106.2
97.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.1
2.1
2.5
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.3
6.3
6.2
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
13.3
11.9
12.4
12.0
6.0
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.4
4.5
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.9
3.8
3.7
3.7
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
31.8
38.3
37.9
33.8
34.8
U.S. Industrial
21.1
21.2
21.2
20.7
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
2.0
2.0
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.4
75.1
74.5
69.7
71.9
Total U.S. Demand
90.9
95.3
95.2
90.4
85.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 9
Week ended Jun 2
Week ended May 26
Week ended May 19
Week ended May 12
Wind
5
10
9
8
12
Solar
5
5
5
4
5
Hydro
7
8
9
9
9
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
45
40
40
42
40
Coal
17
15
15
15
14
Nuclear
20
20
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.13
1.95
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.48
1.43
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.75
3.44
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.46
1.42
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.93
1.86
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.60
1.74
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.35
2.89
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.01
1.86
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.10
2.03
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.25
25.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.75
29.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
45.88
40.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
65.00
75.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
35.50
31.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
35.25
35.50
(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)
((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.