US natgas futures slip 2% from 1-month high on less cold forecasts

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday from a one-month high in the prior session on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

That price decline came despite a monthly drop in gas output in February and an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to near record highs as Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas pulled in more gas after exiting an outage caused by a fire in June 2022.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 4.4 cents, or 1.6%, to $2.703 per million British thermal units at 9:00 a.m. EST (1400 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 27 for a second day in a row.

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in more than 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from pipelines for a fourth day in a row on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Freeport LNG said last week that it could be consuming about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas "over the next several weeks." Some analysts, however, have said Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.

Federal regulators have already approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG. On Monday, Freeport LNG asked regulators for permission to restart the third (Train 1).

The total amount of gas flowing to all big U.S. LNG export plants jumped to 12.8 bcfd in February, up from 12.3 bcfd in January. That was just shy of the monthly record high of 12.9 bcfd set in March 2022 before Freeport LNG shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states dropped to 98.2 bcfd in February from 98.9 bcfd in January. That compares with a monthly record high of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts blamed the production decline on recent drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that caused several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February also cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 16 after several near- to warmer-than-normal days from March 1-7.

Even with colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.8 bcfd this week to 119.1 bcfd next week, mostly on expectations that power generators would burn less gas to produce electricity.

The demand forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday, while the forecast for next week was lower.

Mostly mild weather so far this year, which caused prices to collapse in January and February, has prompted utilities to pull less gas from storage than normal.

Gas stockpiles were about 15% above their five-year average (2018-2022) in the week ended Feb. 17 and were expected to end up about 20% above normal during the week ended Feb. 24, according to analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Feb 24 (Forecast) Week ended Feb 17 (Actual) Year ago Feb 24 Five-year average Feb 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -71 -71 -137 -134 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,124 2,195 1,663 1,772 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.9% 15.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.76 2.75 4.98 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.67 14.56 41.81 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.36 14.97 36.96 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 336 349 347 330 321 U.S. GFS CDDs 15 15 10 11 10 U.S. GFS TDDs 351 364 357 341 331 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.1 98.5 98.8 93.8 89.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 8.4 8.7 9.6 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 105.9 106.9 107.5 103.5 99.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 3.1 3.2 3.4 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.4 5.2 5.8 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.7 12.3 12.5 7.4 U.S. Commercial 14.1 13.9 13.9 14.5 12.4 U.S. Residential 22.8 22.7 22.7 23.1 19.6 U.S. Power Plant 30.3 31.7 30.2 27.5 25.7 U.S. Industrial 24.1 23.8 24.0 24.4 23.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.9 4.9 4.8 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.7 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 98.8 99.6 98.4 97.1 88.9 Total U.S. Demand 119.7 120.8 119.1 118.8 104.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 3 Week ended Feb 24 Week ended Feb 17 Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Wind 13 15 15 15 10 Solar 2 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 7 7 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 39 37 36 39 Coal 15 14 15 17 21 Nuclear 20 20 21 21 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.50 2.55 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.45 2.52 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.53 7.97 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.15 2.11 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.43 2.40 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.12 7.24 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.19 8.06 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.80 1.90 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.15 2.11 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 52.50 94.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.75 31.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.00 20.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 116.75 87.83 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 68.50 69.50 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 75.50 80.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

