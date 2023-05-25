US natgas futures slide 2% on record US output, rising Canadian exports

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday on record U.S. output, rising Canadian exports and forecasts for milder U.S. weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Prices declined despite a federal report showing a slightly smaller-than-expected U.S. storage build last week, when mild weather limited demand for the fuel for both heating and cooling.

It also defied bullish factors, including a lack of wind power in recent weeks that has forced power generators to burn more gas to produce electricity. Traders said that lack of wind power likely had something to do with last week's smaller-than-expected storage build.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 96 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 19.

That was lower than the 100-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with an increase of 88 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 96 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.336 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.0% above the five-year average of 1.996 tcf for that time of year.

The amount of U.S. power generated by wind has dropped to 7% of the total so far this week versus a high of 17% during the week ended April 21, according to federal energy data. That means there will likely be less gas available to go into storage.

The amount of power generated by gas has averaged 41% so far this week, up from a low of 37% during the windy week ended April 21.

On its second-to-last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 5.5 cents, or 2.3%, to $2.343 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT).

In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydropower in the U.S. West pressured next-day gas prices for Thursday at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL in Northern California to $3.15 per mmBtu, their lowest since August 2020.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, which would top April's monthly record of 101.4 bcfd.

The amount of gas exported from Canada to the United States was on track to rise from 7.8 bcfd on Wednesday to a preliminary three-week high of 8.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to Refinitiv, as energy firms continue to ramp up oil and gas production with the easing of wildfires in Alberta and other western provinces.

As the fires raged from May 5-22, the amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. averaged just 7.0 bcfd. That was well below Canada's average gas exports to the U.S. of 8.3 bcfd so far in 2023 and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the U.S. comes from Canada.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from cooler than normal from May 24-29 to warmer than normal from June 1-2 before returning to mostly near normal from June 3-9.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 90.9 bcfd this week to 90.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from a record 14.0 bcfd in April to an average of 12.9 bcfd so far in May due to maintenance work at several plants, including Cameron LNG in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Week ended May 19 (Actual) Week ended May 12 (Actual) Year ago May 19 Five-year average May 19 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 96 99 88 96 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,336 2,240 1,807 1,996 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 17.0% 17.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.36 2.40 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 7.94 8.76 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.58 9.74 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 28 29 29 33 34 U.S. GFS CDDs 103 104 95 96 115 U.S. GFS TDDs 131 133 124 129 149 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 101.7 102.0 96.8 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.0 6.5 6.8 8.2 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.4 108.2 108.8 105.0 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.3 2.3 2.6 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.5 5.3 6.2 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 12.8 13.1 13.0 7.0 U.S. Commercial 5.0 4.9 4.6 5.0 5.7 U.S. Residential 5.8 4.5 4.2 4.6 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.2 32.5 32.2 29.1 27.5 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.2 21.0 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.8 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.7 70.3 69.2 66.6 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 92.8 90.9 90.0 88.4 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 26 Week ended May 19 Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Wind 7 8 12 13 12 Solar 5 4 5 5 4 Hydro 9 9 9 8 7 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 42 40 39 39 Coal 16 15 14 13 16 Nuclear 20 19 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.25 2.22 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.47 1.52 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.15 3.43 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.41 1.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.06 2.05 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.60 1.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.30 2.34 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.02 2.09 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.62 1.71 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.75 27.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.75 34.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 32.50 33.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 23.25 18.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 17.00 21.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 18.50 23.25

