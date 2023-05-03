US natgas futures slide 2% on record output, lower LNG exports

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a one-week low on Wednesday as drillers keep pulling record amounts of gas out of the ground, mild weather keeps demand low and the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declines as units shut for spring maintenance.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4 cents, or 1.8%, to $2.174 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:02 a.m. EDT (1302 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 26.

That also puts the front-month on track to decline for a third day in a row for the first time since late March.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from a record 101.4 bcfd in April.

Meteorologists projected the weather would be mostly near normal in the Lower 48 states through May 18 with equal amounts of heating and cooling degree days.

Heating degree days (HDDs) measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses. Cooling degree days (CDDs) measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 F to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses.

With the weather turning seasonally warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.0 bcfd this week to 90.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.0 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The decline was due mostly to reductions at a couple of facilities in Louisiana: Cameron LNG and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass.

Last month's record was higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature will likely pass a budget this week that will make New York the first state to ban the installation of fossil-fuel equipment, including gas heating systems and stoves, in most new buildings starting in 2026. Hochul and some legislators tried but failed to pass a similar ban in 2022.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to oversupply and weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading at a 21-month low of around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a 22-month low of $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Even though TTF gas prices were down about 50% and JKM was down about 61% so far this year, traders said those prices were high enough to feed demand for U.S. LNG exports.

U.S. gas futures, which were also down about 51% so far this year, lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Week ended Apr 28 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 21 (Actual) Year ago Apr 28 Five-year average Apr 28 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 53 79 72 78 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,062 2,009 1,556 1,722 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.7% 22.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.20 2.21 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.87 12.28 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.50 11.55 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 73 85 77 90 83 U.S. GFS CDDs 73 69 85 63 66 U.S. GFS TDDs 146 154 162 153 149 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 102.1 102.4 96.0 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 7.2 7.3 9.4 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.8 109.3 109.6 105.4 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.1 2.8 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.4 5.1 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.9 13.2 12.7 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 8.0 7.4 5.7 6.6 5.7 U.S. Residential 10.3 9.5 6.4 7.9 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 28.4 30.3 27.8 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.3 21.8 21.1 21.2 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 7.7 74.3 70.5 70.7 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 95.0 90.5 91.7 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Wind 16 12 17 15 16 Solar 5 4 5 5 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 3 3 3 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 7 39 37 38 38 Coal 13 16 14 14 15 Nuclear 20 19 18 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.12 2.24 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.84 2.13 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.87 4.74 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.70 1.88 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.98 2.10 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.17 2.43 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.00 4.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.52 1.46 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.57 1.65 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.75 32.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 37.50 33.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 35.00 29.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 30.00 50.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.25 46.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.25 37.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.