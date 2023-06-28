US natgas futures slide 2% on low LNG feedgas, technical selling

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday on technical selling and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas export (LNG) remains low due to maintenance outages at several facilities.
That price decline came despite a drop in output in recent weeks and forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through mid-July, especially in Texas.
Power demand in Texas set a new record peak on Tuesday and was expected to break that all-time high on Wednesday as a heat wave bakes the state, according to preliminary data from the state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for air conditioning, since Texas gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.6 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.697 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT).
That price decline pushed the contract out of technically overbought territory for the first time in four days.
August NGQ23 futures, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 4cents to $2.75 per mmBtu.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a record 102.5 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast that weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal June 28-July 13.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.2 bcfd this week to 102.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.4 bcfd so far in June from 6.0 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.5 bcfd in June 2021.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.4 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
|
Week ended Jun 23 Forecast
Week ended Jun 16 Actual
Year ago Jun 23
Five-year average Jun 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
84
95
81
80
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,813
2,729
2,239
2,447
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
15.0%
15.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.72
2.76
7.60
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.29
11.24
33.44
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.07
11.79
29.72
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
2
4
5
5
U.S. GFS CDDs
236
236
207
197
189
U.S. GFS TDDs
238
238
211
202
195
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.7
101.1
101.2
98.0
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.8
8.0
7.5
8.6
7.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.5
109.0
108.7
106.6
97.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.6
6.6
6.0
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
11.4
12.4
10.8
6.0
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.3
4.4
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.7
3.7
3.4
3.6
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
38.5
40.5
45.3
39.9
34.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.2
2.1
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.1
77.1
81.5
76.1
71.9
Total U.S. Demand
94.7
97.2
102.7
95.1
85.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
84
84
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
78
78
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 23
Week ended Jun 16
Week ended Jun 9
Week ended Jun 2
Wind
10
9
8
5
10
Solar
5
4
5
5
5
Hydro
6
6
6
7
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
42
43
45
40
Coal
17
17
16
17
15
Nuclear
18
19
19
20
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.68
2.62
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.63
1.69
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.50
3.70
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.52
1.51
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.47
2.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.25
6.65
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.95
4.85
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.44
2.48
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.98
1.87
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
73.75
65.20
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.00
37.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
43.67
54.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
57.46
45.97
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
29.75
31.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
30.50
30.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.