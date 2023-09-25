US natgas futures settle steady; demand healthy but LNG flows drop

Adds latest price
Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures settled steady on Monday, as less gas flowing to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants offset support from healthy demand projections.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled little changed at $2.639 per million British thermal units.
Reduced flows from LNG feed due to maintenance were offset by some overall elevated domestic natural gas consumption, said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland was shut for annual maintenance.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than usual for the next 15 days.
Total Degree Days, the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to cool or heat homes and businesses, were projected slightly higher at 137 on Monday versus 131 forecast on the prior day.
Data provider LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would mostly remain unchanged from 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.9 bcfd next week.
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August
Analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note that they "still expect output to gradually increase through the end of this year and into next in providing a minor offset against occasional unusual cold spells."
In a move that could cut output in coming months, U.S. energy firms last week cut the number of oil and gas rigs operating for the first time in three weeks, energy services firm Baker HughesBKR.O said on Friday.
U.S. oil rigs fell by eight to 507 last week, their lowest since February 2022, while gas rigs dropped by three to 118.
"In the next 30 days, prices will sit in a very small range. There will not be a lot of market volatility unless demand or weather models shift significantly," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
Week ended Sep 22 Forecast
Week ended Sep 15 Actual
Year ago Sep 22
Five-year average
Sep 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
84
64
103
84
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,353
3,269
2,962
3,170
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.8%
5.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.64
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.25
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.33
46.99
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
34
24
80
63
73
U.S. GFS CDDs
105
107
61
85
76
U.S. GFS TDDs
137
131
141
148
149
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.9
101.6
101.7
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
6.7
6.9
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
108.5
108.3
108.6
100.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
1.8
1.8
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.9
7.1
7.2
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.2
12.4
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
4.1
4.0
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
35.9
36.1
35.9
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.4
21.6
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.0
2.0
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.2
73.6
73.5
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
95.0
94.7
94.9
87.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Wind
8
5
9
6
Solar
5
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
46
44
45
Coal
17
18
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
17
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.63
2.70
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
0.78
0.85
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.23
3.26
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
0.80
0.99
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.11
2.19
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.22
1.11
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.60
5.20
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.65
1.71
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.33
2.41
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
21.25
27.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.00
34.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
48.50
35.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
70.00
61.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
23.75
40.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
21.00
41.75
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad, Arpan Varghese, Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Deepa Babington and David Gregorio)
