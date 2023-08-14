US natgas futures rise as heat wave lingers

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as hotter-than-normal weather kept cooling demand high, with consumption set to rise further into next week.
Supply was also seen dropping to 108.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from 109.2 bcfd in the previous week.
Texas is going to see a substantial increase in natural gas consumption this week because wind generation has fallen, said Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn.
Dutch and British wholesale gas prices also rose as markets await clarity on whether strikes at Australia liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities will go ahead. NG/EU
"The possibility of Australian labor strikes affecting LNG exports out of the country still exists as an item capable of spiking European pricing with spillover into the US market," analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the lower 48 states was 101.9 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.4 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.
|
Week ended Aug 11 Forecast
Week ended Aug 4 Actual
Year ago Aug 11
Five-year average
Aug 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
38
29
21
41
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,068
3,030
2,516
2,766
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.9%
11.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.79
2.77
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.20
11.54
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
11.09
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
1
1
4
6
U.S. GFS CDDs
242
248
198
189
182
U.S. GFS TDDs
244
249
199
193
188
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.9
101.7
101.9
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
6.9
7.0
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
108.6
108.8
100.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.6
1.3
1.4
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.7
6.4
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
12.6
12.9
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
46.9
48.3
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.5
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.6
83.7
85.3
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.2
104.3
106.0
92.2
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Wind
7
7
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
45
46
45
Coal
19
20
20
19
19
Nuclear
17
17
16
17
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.61
2.83
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.28
1.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.38
5.59
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.15
1.23
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.55
2.61
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.42
1.39
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.81
4.87
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.55
2.61
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.78
2.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.50
29.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
42.00
37.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
227.50
227.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
58.50
64.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
47.25
53.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
49.00
53.75
(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))
