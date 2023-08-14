US natgas futures rise as heat wave lingers

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as hotter-than-normal weather kept cooling demand high, with consumption set to rise further into next week.

Supply was also seen dropping to 108.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from 109.2 bcfd in the previous week.

Texas is going to see a substantial increase in natural gas consumption this week because wind generation has fallen, said Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn.

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices also rose as markets await clarity on whether strikes at Australia liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities will go ahead. NG/EU

"The possibility of Australian labor strikes affecting LNG exports out of the country still exists as an item capable of spiking European pricing with spillover into the US market," analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the lower 48 states was 101.9 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.4 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.

Week ended Aug 11 Forecast Week ended Aug 4 Actual Year ago Aug 11 Five-year average Aug 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 38 29 21 41 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,068 3,030 2,516 2,766 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.9% 11.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.79 2.77 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.20 11.54 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 -- 11.09 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 1 1 4 6 U.S. GFS CDDs 242 248 198 189 182 U.S. GFS TDDs 244 249 199 193 188 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.9 101.7 101.9 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 6.9 7.0 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.2 108.6 108.8 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.6 1.3 1.4 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.7 6.4 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 12.6 12.9 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.0 46.9 48.3 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.5 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.6 83.7 85.3 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 103.2 104.3 106.0 92.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Week ended Jul 14 Wind 7 7 7 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 45 46 45 Coal 19 20 20 19 19 Nuclear 17 17 16 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.61 2.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.28 1.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.38 5.59 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.15 1.23 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.55 2.61 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.42 1.39 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.81 4.87 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.55 2.61 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.78 2.93 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.50 29.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 42.00 37.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 227.50 227.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 58.50 64.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 47.25 53.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 49.00 53.75

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

