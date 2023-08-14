News & Insights

US natgas futures rise as heat wave lingers

August 14, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Monday as hotter-than-normal weather kept cooling demand high, with consumption set to rise further into next week.

Supply was also seen dropping to 108.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from 109.2 bcfd in the previous week.

Texas is going to see a substantial increase in natural gas consumption this week because wind generation has fallen, said Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn.

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices also rose as markets await clarity on whether strikes at Australia liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities will go ahead. NG/EU

"The possibility of Australian labor strikes affecting LNG exports out of the country still exists as an item capable of spiking European pricing with spillover into the US market," analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the lower 48 states was 101.9 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.4 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.

Week ended Aug 11 Forecast

Week ended Aug 4 Actual

Year ago Aug 11

Five-year average

Aug 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

38

29

21

41

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,068

3,030

2,516

2,766

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.9%

11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.79

2.77

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.20

11.54

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

11.09

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

1

1

4

6

U.S. GFS CDDs

242

248

198

189

182

U.S. GFS TDDs

244

249

199

193

188

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.9

101.7

101.9

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

6.9

7.0

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.2

108.6

108.8

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.6

1.3

1.4

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.7

6.4

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

12.6

12.9

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

46.9

48.3

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.5

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.6

83.7

85.3

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

103.2

104.3

106.0

92.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Wind

7

7

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

45

46

45

Coal

19

20

20

19

19

Nuclear

17

17

16

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.61

2.83

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.28

1.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.38

5.59

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.15

1.23

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.55

2.61

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.42

1.39

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.81

4.87

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.55

2.61

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.78

2.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.50

29.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.00

37.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

227.50

227.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

58.50

64.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

47.25

53.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

49.00

53.75

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

