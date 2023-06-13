News & Insights

US natgas futures rise 3% on output drop, hot late June forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

June 13, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Tuesday on a drop in daily output to a preliminary four-month low and forecasts confirming hotter weather in late June that should increase demand for gas to produce power for air conditioning.

Electricity use in Texas will break records this week as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape the summer's first heat wave, the state's power grid operator projected.

Limiting gas price gains, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants dropped to a five-month low due to maintenance, which helped cut forecasts for overall U.S. gas demand this week and next.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.4 cents, or 3.3%, to settle at $2.340 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Mostly mild weather in recent weeks has kept heating and cooling demand low, limiting price changes. The lack of price movement cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close volatility to just 61.8%, its lowest since April 2022 for the second day in a row.

On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 88.9%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states slid to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.

But on a daily basis, output was on track to plunge 2.6 bcfd to a preliminary low of 98.8 bcfd on Tuesday, its lowest since February. That would be the biggest daily decline in output since December 2022. Analysts, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists said the weather in the lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through June 20 before turning hotter than normal from June 21-28.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 92.7 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.8 bcfd so far in June, down from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

On a daily basis, the amount of gas flowing to LNG plants was on track to drop from 11.5 bcfd on Monday to a preliminary 11.3 bcfd on Tuesday, the lowest since December 2022.

The record flows in April were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jun 9 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 2 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 9

Five-year average Jun 9

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

100

118

94

84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,650

2,550

2,082

2,281

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

16.2%

16.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.32

2.27

7.60

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.24

9.53

33.44

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.27

9.25

29.72

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

8

9

9

10

12

U.S. GFS CDDs

185

174

198

168

161

U.S. GFS TDDs

193

183

207

178

173

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.3

102.0

102.4

97.5

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.0

6.6

6.5

8.9

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.3

108.6

108.9

106.4

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

1.7

1.7

2.2

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.3

6.4

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.9

11.6

12.4

10.7

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.8

3.7

3.7

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

38.1

36.3

39.6

38.2

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.9

73.1

76.3

74.6

71.9

Total U.S. Deman

95.6

92.7

96.7

93.7

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 16

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Week ended May 19

Wind

9

5

10

9

8

Solar

5

5

5

5

4

Hydro

6

7

8

9

9

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

45

40

40

42

Coal

16

17

15

15

15

Nuclear

20

20

20

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.90

1.84

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.48

1.31

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.29

2.78

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.34

1.28

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.82

1.71

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.93

1.36

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.97

2.02

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.67

1.77

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.73

1.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.00

25.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.75

26.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

34.00

32.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.60

70.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

22.25

29.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

23.25

29.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sohini Goswami and David Gregorio)

