US natgas futures rebound ahead of March contract expiry

Adds latest prices

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were up on Monday ahead of the expiration of the March contract following a sharp retreat in the last two sessions, with further support coming from slightly warmer weather forecasts leading to increased demand for gas for cooling.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 5.6 cents to settle at $1.659 per million British thermal units. The March contract is set to expire on Tuesday.

The market seems to have found a bottom, with the "negative news experienced most of the winter, with low demand, (having) run its course at this point," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

"Now we're looking forward to where do we go from here and that's where you're starting to see those CapEx cuts have a bigger impact and a return to more normal weather patterns for the summer."

On Wednesday, prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a recent plunge in prices to a 3-1/2 year low.

Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn said prices of the fuel were also finding support from hot weather in the south, "which is giving us a little bit of a cooling demand."

Natural gas prices have plunged 32% so far this year, hurt by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.

"Production curtailments may prove capable of placing a bottom in this market within the next few weeks, but we still see April futures drafting back down to about the $1.60 level, the low established just prior to the announced production cuts," energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi said on Sunday a new expansion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production would add 16 million metric tons per year to its expansion plans, bringing total capacity to 142 million tons per year (tpy).

The European benchmark wholesale gas price also declined, remaining near its lowest level in around three years, as weak demand and high storage inventories outweighed cold weather forecasts and lower renewables output. NG/EU

Week ended Feb 23 Forecast Week ended Feb 16 Actual Year ago Feb 23 Five-year average Feb 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -97 -60 -79 -143

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,373 2,470 2,126 1,876

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.73 1.62 2.44 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 7.53 7.25 16.52 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 8.13 8.16 16.87 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 258.5 267 346 U.S. GFS CDDs 9.6 8 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 268.1 275 354 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.1 103.5 103.9 101.3 92.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.0 8.7 8.7 8.7 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 114.1 112.2 112.5 110.0 101.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.6 3.6 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 5.7 6.2 5.8 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.6 13.9 13.7 12.8 8.4 U.S. Commercial 14.8 12.9 11.3 14.1 16.3 U.S. Residential 23.8 20.0 17.6 22.6 27.6 U.S. Power Plant 34.3 31.3 31.4 30.3 29.3 U.S. Industrial 24.9 24.2 23.5 24.1 25.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.6 2.4 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 105.9 96.1 91.5 99.1 106.7 Total U.S. Demand 129.4 119.3 115.1 120.3 123.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 81 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 83 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended March 1 Week ended Feb 23 Week ended Feb 16 Week ended Feb 9 Week ended Feb 2 Wind 12 11 14 9 Solar 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 38 40 Coal 15 16 16 18 Nuclear 20 21 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.52 1.62 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.49 1.35 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.49 2.71 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.39 1.21 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.35 1.45 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.23 2.10 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.37 2.83 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.19 0.84

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.62 1.63

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.75 29.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.25 23.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 10.25 21.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.66 45.27 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 22.25 25.10 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.50 28.00

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans, Josie Kao and Alison Williams)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.