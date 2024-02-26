News & Insights

US natgas futures rebound ahead of March contract expiry

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

February 26, 2024 — 11:31 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Anjana Anil for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were up on Monday ahead of the expiration of the March contract following a sharp retreat in the last two sessions, with further support coming from slightly warmer weather forecasts leading to increased demand for gas for cooling.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 5.6 cents to settle at $1.659 per million British thermal units. The March contract is set to expire on Tuesday.

The market seems to have found a bottom, with the "negative news experienced most of the winter, with low demand, (having) run its course at this point," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

"Now we're looking forward to where do we go from here and that's where you're starting to see those CapEx cuts have a bigger impact and a return to more normal weather patterns for the summer."

On Wednesday, prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a recent plunge in prices to a 3-1/2 year low.

Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn said prices of the fuel were also finding support from hot weather in the south, "which is giving us a little bit of a cooling demand."

Natural gas prices have plunged 32% so far this year, hurt by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.

"Production curtailments may prove capable of placing a bottom in this market within the next few weeks, but we still see April futures drafting back down to about the $1.60 level, the low established just prior to the announced production cuts," energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi said on Sunday a new expansion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production would add 16 million metric tons per year to its expansion plans, bringing total capacity to 142 million tons per year (tpy).

The European benchmark wholesale gas price also declined, remaining near its lowest level in around three years, as weak demand and high storage inventories outweighed cold weather forecasts and lower renewables output. NG/EU

Week ended Feb 23

Forecast

Week ended Feb 16 Actual

Year ago Feb 23

Five-year average

Feb 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-97

-60

-79

-143

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,373

2,470

2,126

1,876

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.73

1.62

2.44

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.53

7.25

16.52

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.13

8.16

16.87

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

258.5

267

346

U.S. GFS CDDs

9.6

8

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

268.1

275

354

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.1

103.5

103.9

101.3

92.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.0

8.7

8.7

8.7

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

114.1

112.2

112.5

110.0

101.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.6

3.6

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

5.7

6.2

5.8

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.6

13.9

13.7

12.8

8.4

U.S. Commercial

14.8

12.9

11.3

14.1

16.3

U.S. Residential

23.8

20.0

17.6

22.6

27.6

U.S. Power Plant

34.3

31.3

31.4

30.3

29.3

U.S. Industrial

24.9

24.2

23.5

24.1

25.4

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.1

5.1

5.2

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.6

2.4

2.7

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

105.9

96.1

91.5

99.1

106.7

Total U.S. Demand

129.4

119.3

115.1

120.3

123.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

81

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

83

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended March 1

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Week ended Feb 2

Wind

12

11

14

9

Solar

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

38

40

Coal

15

16

16

18

Nuclear

20

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.52

1.62

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.49

1.35

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.49

2.71

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.39

1.21

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.35

1.45

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.23

2.10

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.37

2.83

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.19

0.84

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.62

1.63

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

30.75

29.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.25

23.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

10.25

21.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

35.66

45.27

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

22.25

25.10

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

21.50

28.00

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans, Josie Kao and Alison Williams)

