US natgas futures rebound ahead of March contract expiry

Adds latest prices
Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were up on Monday ahead of the expiration of the March contract following a sharp retreat in the last two sessions, with further support coming from slightly warmer weather forecasts leading to increased demand for gas for cooling.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 5.6 cents to settle at $1.659 per million British thermal units. The March contract is set to expire on Tuesday.
The market seems to have found a bottom, with the "negative news experienced most of the winter, with low demand, (having) run its course at this point," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
"Now we're looking forward to where do we go from here and that's where you're starting to see those CapEx cuts have a bigger impact and a return to more normal weather patterns for the summer."
On Wednesday, prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a recent plunge in prices to a 3-1/2 year low.
Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn said prices of the fuel were also finding support from hot weather in the south, "which is giving us a little bit of a cooling demand."
Natural gas prices have plunged 32% so far this year, hurt by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.
"Production curtailments may prove capable of placing a bottom in this market within the next few weeks, but we still see April futures drafting back down to about the $1.60 level, the low established just prior to the announced production cuts," energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi said on Sunday a new expansion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production would add 16 million metric tons per year to its expansion plans, bringing total capacity to 142 million tons per year (tpy).
The European benchmark wholesale gas price also declined, remaining near its lowest level in around three years, as weak demand and high storage inventories outweighed cold weather forecasts and lower renewables output. NG/EU
Week ended Feb 23
Forecast
Week ended Feb 16 Actual
Year ago Feb 23
Five-year average
Feb 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-97
-60
-79
-143
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,373
2,470
2,126
1,876
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
26.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.73
1.62
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.53
7.25
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.13
8.16
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
258.5
267
346
U.S. GFS CDDs
9.6
8
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
268.1
275
354
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.1
103.5
103.9
101.3
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.0
8.7
8.7
8.7
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
114.1
112.2
112.5
110.0
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
3.6
3.6
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
5.7
6.2
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.6
13.9
13.7
12.8
8.4
U.S. Commercial
14.8
12.9
11.3
14.1
16.3
U.S. Residential
23.8
20.0
17.6
22.6
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
34.3
31.3
31.4
30.3
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.9
24.2
23.5
24.1
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.1
5.1
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.6
2.4
2.7
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
105.9
96.1
91.5
99.1
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
129.4
119.3
115.1
120.3
123.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
81
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
83
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended March 1
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Wind
12
11
14
9
Solar
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
38
40
Coal
15
16
16
18
Nuclear
20
21
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.52
1.62
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.49
1.35
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.49
2.71
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.39
1.21
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.35
1.45
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.23
2.10
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.37
2.83
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.19
0.84
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.62
1.63
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
30.75
29.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.25
23.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
10.25
21.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
35.66
45.27
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
22.25
25.10
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
21.50
28.00
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans, Josie Kao and Alison Williams)
((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.