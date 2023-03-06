US Markets
US natgas futures plunge 15% to one-week low on milder forecast

March 06, 2023 — 10:55 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged by about 15% to a one-week low on Monday on forecasts for much less cold weather and heating demand than previously expected over the next two weeks.

The drop came after the contract soared about 9% on Friday to a five-week high as gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants jumped to record highs, with Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas continuing to ramp up after exiting an eight-month outage in February.

"The volatile March weather pattern imploded over the weekend ... and slashed the fundamental support underlying recent price gains," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said in a note.

In what has already been an extremely volatile start to the year, Monday's price drop would be the front-month's biggest daily percentage decline since June 30, 2022 when prices plunged about 17%.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 1.4 bcfd on Friday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant shut in a fire in June 2022.

Freeport LNG said on Feb. 21 that it could consume about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas "over the next several weeks." Some analysts have said Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.

Federal regulators have approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). On Monday, Freeport LNG sought permission to restart the third (Train 1). Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

Total gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.5 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.2 bcfd in February. That was still well below the monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that caused several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs drilling for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 21 after some near- to warmer-than-normal days from March 6-10. That coming cold, however was less frigid than Refinitiv projected on Friday.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 116.7 bcfd this week to 120.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were much lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended Feb. 24 and were expected to end about 22% above normal during the week ended March 3, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Even though mild weather reduced demand for gas so far this winter, analysts at U.S. investment bank Piper Sandler said some holders of gas in storage were "forced to make mandatory withdrawals (at any price), which drove incremental selling pressure."

Historically, those contractual withdrawal requirements have been in place to make room in storage facilities for the upcoming April-October injection season.

Week ended Mar 3 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 24 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 3

Five-year average Mar 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-75

-81

-126

-101

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,039

2,114

1,537

1,671

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

22.0%

19.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.68

3.01

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.39

14.15

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.33

14.59

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

322

357

282

297

300

U.S. GFS CDDs

13

10

11

14

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

335

367

293

311

311

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.6

98.5

98.6

93.8

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

8.1

8.5

9.0

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.0

106.6

107.1

102.8

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

3.3

3.3

3.2

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.3

5.2

5.8

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

13.9

13.4

12.8

7.4

U.S. Commercial

13.8

12.8

14.3

13.8

12.4

U.S. Residential

22.6

20.4

22.8

21.9

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

31.7

29.9

29.6

26.3

25.7

U.S. Industrial

23.8

23.5

24.4

24.7

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.5

2.6

2.5

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

99.6

94.2

98.8

94.2

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

120.9

116.7

120.7

116.0

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Week ended Feb 10

Wind

11

13

15

15

15

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

39

37

36

Coal

15

15

14

15

17

Nuclear

21

20

20

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.66

2.67

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.48

2.64

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.19

12.03

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.32

2.44

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.55

2.61

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.14

4.08

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.01

11.32

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.06

2.41

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.43

2.28

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

65.50

47.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.50

33.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.75

25.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

85.50

124.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

55.50

80.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

62.00

89.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith and Susan Fenton)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

