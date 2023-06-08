US natgas futures little changed as traders brace for storage report

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday ahead of a weekly gas storage report expected to show a bigger-than-usual build, overshadowing support from forecasts for warmer weather.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded flat at $2.33 per million British thermal units at 9:56 a.m. EDT.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) in the coming two weeks to rise to 167, above the 30-year normal of 149.

CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) and provide a snapshot into likely demand for cooling.

While weather is likely to be a little warmer across most of the United States, "the injections remain very big for this time of year," keeping a lid on prices, said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 110 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 26, compared with a rise of 82 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 101 bcf.

The EIA's weekly gas storage report for the week ended June 2 is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 113 bcf of natural gas to storage last week as milder weather kept demand for the fuel low, according to a Reuters poll of 16 analysts. EIA/GAS

"The market is in a more broader sideways pattern and waiting for some weather to show up," Saal said.

Refinitiv estimated natural gas consumption by the U.S. power sector to jump to 38.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week from 31.8 bcfd last week, driving overall demand this week to 95.3 bcfd from 90.9 bcfd.

Higher demand from power generators to produce electricity amid rising air conditioning use reduces the fuel available to go into storage for the peak winter heating season. That helps boost prices.

Production, meanwhile, was seen staying largely stagnant at 102.3 bcfd this week from 103 bcfd last week, according to Refinitiv data, before edging up to 102.4 bcfd next week.

Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast) Week ended May 26 (Actual) Year ago Jun 2 Five-year average Jun 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 113 110 99 100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,559 2,446 1,988 2,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.5% 16.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.33 2.26 7.60 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.83 8.22 33.44 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.24 9.21 29.72 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 9 10 10 12 16 U.S. GFS CDDs 167 164 186 158 149 U.S. GFS TDDs 176 174 196 170 165 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.0 102.3 102.4 97.5 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 7.0 6.9 8.7 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.8 109.3 109.3 106.2 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.1 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.3 6.3 6.2 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 13.3 11.9 12.4 12.0 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.7 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.8 38.3 37.9 33.8 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.1 21.2 21.2 20.7 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 75.1 74.5 69.7 71.9 Total U.S. Demand 90.9 95.3 95.2 90.4 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Week ended May 19 Week ended May 12 Wind 5 10 9 8 12 Solar 5 5 5 4 5 Hydro 7 8 9 9 9 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 45 40 40 42 40 Coal 17 15 15 15 14 Nuclear 20 20 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.13 1.95

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.48 1.43

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.75 3.44

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.46 1.42

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.93 1.86

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.60 1.74

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.35 2.89

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.01 1.86

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.10 2.03

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.25 25.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.75 29.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 45.88 40.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 65.00 75.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.50 31.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 35.25 35.50

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.