US natgas futures little changed as traders brace for storage report

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

June 08, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by Deep Vakil and Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday ahead of a weekly gas storage report expected to show a bigger-than-usual build, overshadowing support from forecasts for warmer weather.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded flat at $2.33 per million British thermal units at 9:56 a.m. EDT.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) in the coming two weeks to rise to 167, above the 30-year normal of 149.

CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) and provide a snapshot into likely demand for cooling.

While weather is likely to be a little warmer across most of the United States, "the injections remain very big for this time of year," keeping a lid on prices, said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 110 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 26, compared with a rise of 82 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 101 bcf.

The EIA's weekly gas storage report for the week ended June 2 is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 113 bcf of natural gas to storage last week as milder weather kept demand for the fuel low, according to a Reuters poll of 16 analysts. EIA/GAS

"The market is in a more broader sideways pattern and waiting for some weather to show up," Saal said.

Refinitiv estimated natural gas consumption by the U.S. power sector to jump to 38.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week from 31.8 bcfd last week, driving overall demand this week to 95.3 bcfd from 90.9 bcfd.

Higher demand from power generators to produce electricity amid rising air conditioning use reduces the fuel available to go into storage for the peak winter heating season. That helps boost prices.

Production, meanwhile, was seen staying largely stagnant at 102.3 bcfd this week from 103 bcfd last week, according to Refinitiv data, before edging up to 102.4 bcfd next week.

Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast)

Week ended May 26 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 2

Five-year average Jun 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

113

110

99

100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,559

2,446

1,988

2,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

16.5%

16.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.33

2.26

7.60

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.83

8.22

33.44

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.24

9.21

29.72

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

9

10

10

12

16

U.S. GFS CDDs

167

164

186

158

149

U.S. GFS TDDs

176

174

196

170

165

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.0

102.3

102.4

97.5

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

7.0

6.9

8.7

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.8

109.3

109.3

106.2

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.1

2.1

2.5

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.3

6.3

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

13.3

11.9

12.4

12.0

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.9

3.8

3.7

3.7

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.8

38.3

37.9

33.8

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.1

21.2

21.2

20.7

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

2.0

2.0

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.4

75.1

74.5

69.7

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

90.9

95.3

95.2

90.4

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Week ended May 19

Week ended May 12

Wind

5

10

9

8

12

Solar

5

5

5

4

5

Hydro

7

8

9

9

9

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

45

40

40

42

40

Coal

17

15

15

15

14

Nuclear

20

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.13

1.95

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.48

1.43

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.75

3.44

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.46

1.42

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.93

1.86

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.60

1.74

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.35

2.89

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.01

1.86

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.10

2.03

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.25

25.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.75

29.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

45.88

40.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

65.00

75.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

35.50

31.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

35.25

35.50

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

