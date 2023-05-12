US natgas futures jump 6% to one-week high on massive rig count drop

Adds latest prices

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a one-week high on Friday on worries output will decline in the future after energy companies this week cut the number of rigs drilling for gas by the most in seven years.

The gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 16 to 141 in the week to May 12, the lowest since April 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday. The weekly gas rig decline was the most since February 2016. RIG/U

Before Baker Hughes released its report, gas prices were little changed despite record U.S. output, rising exports from Canada after wildfires and forecasts for mild weather that should keep demand low and allow utilities to inject more gas into storage than usual in coming weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 12.2 cents, or 5.6%, to $2.312 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 1.

For the week, the contract was up about 8% after falling about 11% last week.

In the spot market, the lack of demand due to mild weather caused next-day gas prices for Friday at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL in Northern California to drop to its lowest since June 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states held at 101.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, matching the monthly record hit in April.

The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. was on track to hold at 7.6 bcfd for a third day in a row on Friday, up from a 25-month low of 6.7 bcfd on Sunday as wildfires in Alberta caused some producers to shut oil and gas output and pipeline flows.

Since the start of the year, Canada has exported an average of 8.5 bcfd of gas to the United States.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would switch from warmer-than-normal levels from May 12-17 to near-normal from May 18-27.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 91.2 bcfd this week to 91.9 bcfd next week as some homes and businesses turn on their air conditioners before sliding to 90.1 bcfd in two weeks when the weather turns milder.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The decline was due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG's terminal in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading at 22-month lows of around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That puts TTF down about 54% and JKM was down about 62% so far this year. NG/EU

Week ended May 12 (Forecast) Week ended May 5 (Actual) Year ago May 12 Five-year average May 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 106 78 87 91

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,247 2,141 1,719 1,900

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 18.3% 18.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.19 2.19 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.96 11.12 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.16 11.21 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 39 31 47 66 61 U.S. GFS CDDs 97 99 104 71 84 U.S. GFS TDDs 136 130 151 137 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 101.3 101.3 96.9 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 6.3 6.8 8.6 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.4 107.6 108.1 105.5 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.8 2.0 2.9 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.6 5.5 6.3 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.4 13.0 13.2 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 7.4 5.4 5.1 5.8 5.7 U.S. Residential 9.6 5.8 4.7 6.6 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.1 31.2 33.0 28.6 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.0 21.4 21.4 20.9 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.3 70.8 71.2 69.0 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 96.4 91.2 91.9 90.4 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Wind 12 13 12 17 15 Solar 5 5 4 5 5 Hydro 9 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 3 3 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 39 39 37 38 Coal 14 13 16 14 14 Nuclear 19 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.07 2.12

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.24 1.17

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.03 4.15

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.06 1.12

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.84 1.79

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.30 1.36

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.80 1.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.02 0.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.56 1.52

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.25 27.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.25 43.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 30.00 32.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 18.75 22.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 15.50 9.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 16.75 9.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

