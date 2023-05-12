US natgas futures jump 6% to one-week high on massive rig count drop

Adds latest prices
May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a one-week high on Friday on worries output will decline in the future after energy companies this week cut the number of rigs drilling for gas by the most in seven years.
The gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 16 to 141 in the week to May 12, the lowest since April 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday. The weekly gas rig decline was the most since February 2016. RIG/U
Before Baker Hughes released its report, gas prices were little changed despite record U.S. output, rising exports from Canada after wildfires and forecasts for mild weather that should keep demand low and allow utilities to inject more gas into storage than usual in coming weeks.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 12.2 cents, or 5.6%, to $2.312 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 1.
For the week, the contract was up about 8% after falling about 11% last week.
In the spot market, the lack of demand due to mild weather caused next-day gas prices for Friday at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL in Northern California to drop to its lowest since June 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states held at 101.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, matching the monthly record hit in April.
The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. was on track to hold at 7.6 bcfd for a third day in a row on Friday, up from a 25-month low of 6.7 bcfd on Sunday as wildfires in Alberta caused some producers to shut oil and gas output and pipeline flows.
Since the start of the year, Canada has exported an average of 8.5 bcfd of gas to the United States.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would switch from warmer-than-normal levels from May 12-17 to near-normal from May 18-27.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 91.2 bcfd this week to 91.9 bcfd next week as some homes and businesses turn on their air conditioners before sliding to 90.1 bcfd in two weeks when the weather turns milder.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The decline was due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG's terminal in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.
Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE
Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to weak demand.
But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.
Gas was trading at 22-month lows of around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That puts TTF down about 54% and JKM was down about 62% so far this year. NG/EU
Week ended May 12 (Forecast)
Week ended May 5 (Actual)
Year ago May 12
Five-year average May 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
106
78
87
91
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,247
2,141
1,719
1,900
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
18.3%
18.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.19
2.19
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.96
11.12
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.16
11.21
22.70
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
39
31
47
66
61
U.S. GFS CDDs
97
99
104
71
84
U.S. GFS TDDs
136
130
151
137
145
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.2
101.3
101.3
96.9
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
6.3
6.8
8.6
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.4
107.6
108.1
105.5
96.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
1.8
2.0
2.9
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.6
5.5
6.3
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.4
13.0
13.2
12.2
7.0
U.S. Commercial
7.4
5.4
5.1
5.8
5.7
U.S. Residential
9.6
5.8
4.7
6.6
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
29.1
31.2
33.0
28.6
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.0
21.4
21.4
20.9
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.3
70.8
71.2
69.0
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
96.4
91.2
91.9
90.4
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Week ended Apr 28
Week ended Apr 21
Week ended Apr 14
Wind
12
13
12
17
15
Solar
5
5
4
5
5
Hydro
9
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
3
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
39
39
37
38
Coal
14
13
16
14
14
Nuclear
19
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.07
2.12
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.24
1.17
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.03
4.15
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.06
1.12
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.84
1.79
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.30
1.36
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.80
1.75
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.02
0.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.56
1.52
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.25
27.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
49.25
43.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
30.00
32.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
18.75
22.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
15.50
9.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
16.75
9.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.