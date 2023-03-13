US natgas futures jump 5% on rising flows to LNG export plants

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

March 13, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Monday on forecasts that demand will rise next week with the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants on track to hit a record high for the month.

That price jump came despite a 5% drop in crude futures earlier in the day and forecasts for less cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery rose 12.8 cents, or 5.3%, to $2.558 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since Feb. 23.

Oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 fell on Monday along with equities as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank raised fears of a fresh financial crisis. O/R

The gas market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts.

The front-month fell to a 28-month low below $2 per mmBtu in intraday trade on Feb. 22 on forecasts for warmer weather before jumping 9% to settle at a five-week high above $3 just over a week later on March 3 on forecasts for colder weather. It then plunged 15% on March 6 on an outlook for warmer temperatures.

Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was on track to pull in 1.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 0.7 bcfd on Sunday, according to data provider Refinitiv. The plant exited an eight-month outage in February. That outage was caused by a fire in June 2022.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.8 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 28 except for a few near-normal days from March 23-25. That forecast, however, was less cold than previously expected.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 119.8 bcfd this week to 120.4 bcfd next week with power generators expected to burn more gas to produce electricity and the amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants expected to rise.

The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 22% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 3 and were expected to end about 24% above normal during the week ended March 10, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 10 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 3 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 10

Five-year average Mar 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-60

-84

-86

-74

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,970

2,030

1,451

1,594

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

23.6%

21.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.47

2.43

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

16.09

14.44

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.16

14.31

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

315

332

238

266

269

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

9

12

17

14

U.S. GFS TDDs

323

331

250

283

283

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.8

99.0

99.1

93.3

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.8

7.8

9.2

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.5

106.7

107.0

102.5

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

2.8

2.8

3.4

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.4

5.3

5.6

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

13.1

13.3

12.7

7.4

U.S. Commercial

12.7

13.8

13.6

12.2

12.4

U.S. Residential

20.2

21.9

21.8

18.6

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.9

30.9

31.3

25.1

25.7

U.S. Industrial

23.6

24.3

24.5

23.2

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

94.8

98.5

98.9

86.7

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

116.6

119.8

120.4

108.4

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Wind

16

12

13

15

15

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

41

40

39

37

Coal

16

16

15

14

15

Nuclear

20

20

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.40

2.50

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.40

2.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.37

6.87

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.24

2.34

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.40

2.52

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.82

2.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.93

7.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.36

1.53

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.15

2.23

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

41.25

35.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.50

37.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.75

29.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

68.00

65.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

40.25

41.00

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

69.50

75.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

