US natgas futures jump 5% on rising flows to LNG export plants

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Monday on forecasts that demand will rise next week with the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants on track to hit a record high for the month.
That price jump came despite a 5% drop in crude futures earlier in the day and forecasts for less cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery rose 12.8 cents, or 5.3%, to $2.558 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its lowest since Feb. 23.
Oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 fell on Monday along with equities as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank raised fears of a fresh financial crisis. O/R
The gas market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts.
The front-month fell to a 28-month low below $2 per mmBtu in intraday trade on Feb. 22 on forecasts for warmer weather before jumping 9% to settle at a five-week high above $3 just over a week later on March 3 on forecasts for colder weather. It then plunged 15% on March 6 on an outlook for warmer temperatures.
Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was on track to pull in 1.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 0.7 bcfd on Sunday, according to data provider Refinitiv. The plant exited an eight-month outage in February. That outage was caused by a fire in June 2022.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on March 8. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.
Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.8 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.
Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 28 except for a few near-normal days from March 23-25. That forecast, however, was less cold than previously expected.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 119.8 bcfd this week to 120.4 bcfd next week with power generators expected to burn more gas to produce electricity and the amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants expected to rise.
The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.
Gas stockpiles were about 22% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 3 and were expected to end about 24% above normal during the week ended March 10, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Mar 10 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 3 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 10
Five-year average Mar 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-60
-84
-86
-74
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,970
2,030
1,451
1,594
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
23.6%
21.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.47
2.43
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
16.09
14.44
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.16
14.31
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
315
332
238
266
269
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
9
12
17
14
U.S. GFS TDDs
323
331
250
283
283
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.8
99.0
99.1
93.3
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.8
7.8
9.2
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
106.7
107.0
102.5
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
2.8
2.8
3.4
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.3
5.6
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
13.1
13.3
12.7
7.4
U.S. Commercial
12.7
13.8
13.6
12.2
12.4
U.S. Residential
20.2
21.9
21.8
18.6
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.9
30.9
31.3
25.1
25.7
U.S. Industrial
23.6
24.3
24.5
23.2
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
94.8
98.5
98.9
86.7
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
116.6
119.8
120.4
108.4
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Wind
16
12
13
15
15
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
41
40
39
37
Coal
16
16
15
14
15
Nuclear
20
20
20
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.40
2.50
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.40
2.46
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.37
6.87
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.24
2.34
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.40
2.52
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.82
2.75
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.93
7.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.36
1.53
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.15
2.23
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
41.25
35.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.50
37.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.75
29.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
68.00
65.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.25
41.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
69.50
75.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
