US natgas futures jump 5% on low wind power forecasts, soaring global prices

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared 5% on Monday on forecasts for low wind power, warmer weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, rising exports to Mexico and a jump in global gas prices.
The amount of U.S. power generated by wind so far this week dropped to just 6% of the total versus a recent high of 12% during the week ended May 12, according to federal energy data. The amount of power generated by gas has risen to 44% so far this week, up from around 40% in recent weeks.
When power generators burn more gas to produce electricity to meet rising air conditioning use, there is less of the fuel available to go into storage for the peak winter heating season. That helps boost prices.
That U.S. price increase occurred despite near record output and a drop in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 11 cents, or 5.1%, to $2.282 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT).
Even though gas prices rose about 3% last week, speculators cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in three weeks, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
In the spot market, low demand due to mild weather cut next-day gas prices for Monday at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana to $1.74 per mmBtu, their lowest price since October 2020 for a second day in a row.
In Northern California, next-day gas at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL fell to $2.51 per mmBtu, its lowest since July 2020.
Around the world, meanwhile, gas prices soared over 20% at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 to almost $9 per mmBtu, on low LNG sendout and outages. NG/EU
So far this year, gas prices at TTF and the Japan Korea Marker JKMc1 benchmark in Asia have collapsed more than 60%. On Friday, gas at TTF was trading at a 25-month low of around $7 per mmBtu, while JKM held near a 24-month low near $9.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has eased to 102.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near through June 13 before turning hotter than normal from June 14-20.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 95.9 bcfd this week to 95.3 bcfd next week on expectations wind power will remain low this week. Those demand forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
U.S. exports to Mexico have risen to 7.4 bcfd so far in June, up from 6.0 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to 12.1 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That was well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.
Record flows in April were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast)
Week ended May 26 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 2
Five-year average Jun 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
113
110
99
100
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,559
2,446
1,988
2,197
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
16.5%
16.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.22
2.17
7.60
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.09
7.34
33.44
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.29
9.27
29.72
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
11
14
16
24
19
U.S. GFS CDDs
154
135
170
148
142
U.S. GFS TDDs
165
149
186
172
161
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.0
102.5
102.6
97.5
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.8
6.9
6.7
8.7
7.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.8
109.4
109.3
106.2
97.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.5
2.4
2.5
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.9
6.2
6.2
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
13.3
12.0
12.9
12.0
6.0
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.4
4.5
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.9
3.9
3.7
3.7
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
31.8
37.7
37.3
33.8
34.8
U.S. Industrial
21.1
21.2
21.2
20.7
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
2.0
2.0
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.4
74.5
73.8
69.7
71.9
Total U.S. Demand
90.9
95.9
95.3
90.4
85.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 9
Week ended Jun 2
Week ended May 26
Week ended May 19
Week ended May 12
Wind
6
10
9
8
12
Solar
5
5
5
4
5
Hydro
7
8
9
9
9
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
40
40
42
40
Coal
17
15
15
15
14
Nuclear
20
20
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.74
1.77
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.23
1.51
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.51
2.81
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.29
1.37
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.66
1.67
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.40
1.91
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.00
1.83
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.65
1.38
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.46
1.43
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.00
54.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.50
48.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
30.25
24.35
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
59.38
32.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
14.75
16.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
16.25
18.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.