US natgas futures hold near 3-month high on hot forecasts

June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a three-month high on Tuesday on a drop in output and forecasts that hot weather over the next two weeks will force generators to burn lots of gas to produce power for air conditioning, especially in Texas.

Prices held steady despite forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declines due to maintenance outages at several facilities.

Power prices in Texas soared on expectations that demand would break records as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape the first heat wave of the 2023 summer season.

That will boost the amount of gas burned by power generators since Texas gets most of its power from gas. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

After rising for five days in a row, front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) remained unchanged at $2.629 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT).

On Friday before the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, the contract closed at its highest since March 7.

Despite the lack of price movement, the contract remained in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for a third day in a row for the first time since July 2022.

When prices rose 8% on June 15, total futures volume on the NYMEX jumped to a one-year high of 725,962 contracts.

With the front-month up about 17% last week, speculators switched their futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to net long from net short, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

In Europe, meanwhile, gas prices at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 remained extremely volatile, soaring by about 12% on Tuesday after plunging by 22% on Friday. NG/EU

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would turn from mostly near normal from June 20-23 to hotter than normal from June 24-July 5.

With hot weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.0 bcfd this week to 98.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

U.S. exports to Mexico, meanwhile, rose to an average of 6.6 bcfd so far in June, up from 6.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.5 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May.

That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG in Texas.

The record flows in April were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jun 16 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 9 (Actual) Year ago Jun 16 Five-year average Jun 16 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 99 84 76 86 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,733 2,634 2,158 2,367 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 15.5% 15.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.66 2.63 7.60 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.62 11.33 33.44 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.20 13.69 29.72 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 7 7 7 7 10 U.S. GFS CDDs 203 191 193 181 176 U.S. GFS TDDs 210 197 200 188 186 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 100.4 100.7 97.8 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 6.8 6.6 8.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.1 107.2 107.3 106.7 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 1.9 1.8 2.3 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 6.6 6.5 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.3 11.0 12.2 10.5 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.6 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 36.9 38.0 41.8 37.9 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.5 74.6 78.3 74.0 71.9 Total U.S. Deman 93.0 94.0 98.9 92.8 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 23 Week ended Jun 16 Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Wind 8 5 10 9 Solar 5 5 5 5 Hydro 6 7 8 9 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 45 40 40 Coal 16 17 15 15 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.13 2.18 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.38 1.38 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.85 2.93 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.39 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.24 2.04 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.46 1.69 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.65 3.76 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.86 1.92 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.77 1.76 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.50 28.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.50 29.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 36.50 80.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 37.00 28.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 19.50 25.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 25.00 26.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

