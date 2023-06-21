News & Insights

US natgas futures gain 4% on output decline, hot forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

June 21, 2023 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% on Wednesday on a drop in output in recent weeks and forecasts for hot weather through at least early July, especially in Texas.

Prices rose even though the gas flow to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain low due to maintenance work.

In Texas, the power grid operator again projected electric use would break a record - this time on Wednesday - after forecast usage fell short of Tuesday's all-time high as consumers heeded calls to conserve energy during an early summer heat wave.

That increased power demand should boost the amount of gas generators burn since Texas gets about half of its electricity from gas. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.5 cents, or 4.2%, to settle at $2.597 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected Tropical Storm Bret would remain a tropical storm as it moves west from the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days before dissipating in the Caribbean Sea around Sunday.

The NHC projected another system in the Atlantic had an 80% chance of strengthening into a cyclone over the next five days as it moves west toward the Caribbean.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn from mostly near-normal from June 21-23 to hotter-than-normal from June 24-July 6.

With hot weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.2 bcfd this week to 98.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.6 bcfd so far in June from 6.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.4 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG in Texas.

The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jun 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 9 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 16

Five-year average Jun 16

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

91

84

76

86

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,725

2,634

2,158

2,367

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

15.1%

15.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.48

2.49

7.60

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.87

11.63

33.44

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.20

13.69

29.72

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

7

7

7

8

U.S. GFS CDDs

204

203

193

181

178

U.S. GFS TDDs

208

210

200

188

186

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.7

100.6

101.1

97.8

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.8

6.8

8.9

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.1

107.2

107.8

106.7

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.8

1.8

1.8

2.3

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.6

6.5

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.3

10.9

11.9

10.5

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.7

3.6

3.6

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

36.9

38.2

42.1

37.9

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.0

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.5

74.8

78.6

74.0

71.9

Total U.S. Deman

93.0

94.2

98.8

92.8

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 23

Week ended Jun 16

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Wind

11

8

5

10

9

Solar

5

5

5

5

5

Hydro

6

6

7

8

9

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

43

45

40

40

Coal

17

16

17

15

15

Nuclear

17

19

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.38

2.13

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.31

1.38

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.26

2.85

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.33

1.31

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.28

2.24

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.50

1.46

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.96

3.65

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.36

1.86

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.91

1.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.75

24.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.25

28.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

280.00

36.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

46.68

37.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

15.75

19.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

19.00

25.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Stocks mentioned

LNG

