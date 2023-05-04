US natgas futures falls 4% to 3-week low on record output

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a three-week low on Thursday on record output despite a federal report showing a smaller-than-usual storage build last week when cold weather kept heating demand for the fuel high.

That price drop also came despite forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected as gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants increase.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 28.

That was close to the 52-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with an increase of 72 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 78 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.063 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 19.8% above the five-year average of 1.722 tcf for time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.6 cents, or 3.5%, to $2.094 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 13.

That also puts the front-month on track to decline for a fourth day in a row for the first time since late February.

In the spot market, mild weather and weak demand in the U.S. West pressured next-day power and gas prices for Thursday to their lowest levels in years.

Next-day gas at the Southern California Border NG-SCL-CGT-SNL fell to its lowest price since October 2020, while next-day power fell to its lowest price since June 2021 at the SP-15 hub EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California and its lowest price since January 2022 at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from a record 101.4 bcfd in April.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal from May 4-14, with cooling degree days (CDD) exceeding heating degree days (HDD) for the first time this year. The weather is expected to turn nearly normal from May 15-19.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, while CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 F to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses.

With the weather turning warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.9 bcfd this week to 91.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The decline was due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG in Louisiana. The amount of gas flowing to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana, meanwhile, started to increase on Thursday.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Apr 28 (Actual) Week ended Apr 21 (Actual) Year ago Apr 28 Five-year average Apr 28 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 54 79 72 78 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,063 2,009 1,556 1,722 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.8% 22.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.17 2.17 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.72 11.93 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.50 11.50 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 53 73 77 90 80 U.S. GFS CDDs 84 73 85 63 67 U.S. GFS TDDs 147 146 162 153 147 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 102.1 102.1 96.0 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 7.2 7.1 9.4 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.8 109.3 109.3 105.4 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.8 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.5 5.1 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.9 13.5 13.6 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 8.0 7.4 5.5 6.6 5.7 U.S. Residential 10.3 9.5 6.0 7.9 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 29.1 31.6 27.8 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.3 21.8 21.0 21.2 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 7.7 74.9 71.2 70.7 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 95.9 91.9 91.7 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Wind 15 12 17 15 16 Solar 5 4 5 5 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 3 3 3 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 39 37 38 38 Coal 13 16 14 14 15 Nuclear 19 19 18 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.01 2.12 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.70 1.84 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.74 4.87 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.56 1.70 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.87 1.98 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.15 2.17 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.98 4.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.43 1.52 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.39 1.57 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 34.75 28.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.75 37.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.25 35.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.60 30.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 20.00 30.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.50 32.25

