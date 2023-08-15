US natgas futures fall 5% on forecasts for lower demand

Adds settlement price in paragraph 2
Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 5% on Tuesday on forecasts for lower demand into next week along with relatively high output.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 13.6 cents, or 4.9% lower, at $2.659 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
The retreat in prices came despite expectations that a hotter-than-normal weather forecast until end-August, especially in Texas, would keep air conditioners humming, driving up power demand.
"Gas is getting tugged lower by broad-based cut in risk appetite but extended hot weather forecasts are a downside limiter," analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.4 bcfd next week. But these numbers were lower from Monday's forecast.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.8 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
European gas prices rose, meanwhile, as concerns continued over possible strikes at Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. NG/EU
The Woodside and Chevron facilities manage nearly 11% of global LNG exports and a reduction in shipments could compel "Asian buyers to outbid their EU counterparts, likely turning to the US to secure adequate LNG cargoes", analysts at SEB group said in a note.
In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase.
|
Week ended Aug 11 Forecast
Week ended Aug 4 Actual
Year ago Aug 11
Five-year average
Aug 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
38
29
21
41
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,068
3,030
2,516
2,766
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.9%
11.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.73
2.80
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.61
11.18
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
11.15
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
2
1
5
6
U.S. GFS CDDs
228
242
199
188
180
U.S. GFS TDDs
230
244
200
193
186
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.9
101.6
101.8
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.0
7.2
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
108.6
109.0
100.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.6
1.3
1.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.8
6.4
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
12.3
12.5
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
46.0
47.2
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.5
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.6
82.7
84.1
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.2
103.1
104.4
92.2
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Wind
7
7
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
45
45
46
Coal
19
19
20
20
19
Nuclear
17
17
17
16
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.74
2.61
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.46
1.28
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.36
5.38
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.28
1.15
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.51
2.55
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.56
1.42
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.22
4.81
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.51
2.55
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.77
2.78
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.75
27.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
46.25
42.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
750.00
227.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
350.00
58.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
225.00
47.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
234.75
49.00
(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Marguerita Choy)
((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))
