US natgas futures fall 5% on forecasts for lower demand

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

August 15, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 5% on Tuesday on forecasts for lower demand into next week along with relatively high output.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 13.9 cents, or 5%, to $2.66 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:26 a.m. EDT (14:26 GMT).

The retreat in prices came despite expectations that a hotter-than-normal weather forecast until end-August, especially in Texas, would keep air conditioners humming, driving up power demand.

"Gas is getting tugged lower by broad-based cut in risk appetite but extended hot weather forecasts are a downside limiter," analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.4 bcfd next week. But these numbers were lower from Monday's forecast.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.8 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

European gas prices rose, meanwhile, as concerns continued over possible strikes at Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. NG/EU

The Woodside and Chevron facilities manage nearly 11% of global LNG exports and a reduction in shipments could compel "Asian buyers to outbid their EU counterparts, likely turning to the US to secure adequate LNG cargoes", analysts at SEB group said in a note.

In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase.

Week ended Aug 11 Forecast

Week ended Aug 4 Actual

Year ago Aug 11

Five-year average

Aug 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

38

29

21

41

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,068

3,030

2,516

2,766

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.9%

11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.73

2.80

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.61

11.18

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

11.15

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

2

1

5

6

U.S. GFS CDDs

228

242

199

188

180

U.S. GFS TDDs

230

244

200

193

186

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.9

101.6

101.8

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.0

7.2

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.2

108.6

109.0

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.6

1.3

1.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.8

6.4

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

12.3

12.5

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

46.0

47.2

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.5

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.6

82.7

84.1

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

103.2

103.1

104.4

92.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Wind

7

7

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

45

45

46

Coal

19

19

20

20

19

Nuclear

17

17

17

16

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.74

2.61

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.46

1.28

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.36

5.38

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.28

1.15

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.51

2.55

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.56

1.42

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.22

4.81

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.51

2.55

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.77

2.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.75

27.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

46.25

42.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

750.00

227.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

350.00

58.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

225.00

47.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

234.75

49.00

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Jonathan Oatis and Ed Osmond)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

