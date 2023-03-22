US natgas futures fall 4% as output rises, demand declines

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Wednesday, erasing most of the prior session's 6% gain, as output continues to rise while demand declines with the coming of seasonally milder, spring-like weather. That price decline came even as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to hit a record high this week after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.
Prices also dropped despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected. Traders, however, noted that slightly colder weather in late March has much less of an impact on heating demand as colder weather in late January.
Temperatures in the U.S. Lower 48 states will average around 49.2 degrees Fahrenheit (9.6 Celsius) over the next two weeks versus a 30-year average of 50.6 degrees F for this time of the year, according to data provider Refinitiv.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 9.2 cents, or 3.9%, to $2.256 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:14 a.m. EDT (1214 GMT).
The gas market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts. The front-month dropped about 7% on March 17 and then fell another 5% on March 20 on warmer forecasts before gaining about 6% on March 21 on cooler forecasts.
In the spot market, next-day gas prices for Wednesday at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana fell to $1.93 per mmBtu, their lowest since October 2020.
Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Wednesday, down from 1.5 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. Freeport LNG said on March 8 that it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant shut after a fire in June 2022.
Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.6 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price declines of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing some oil and gas wells in several producing basins.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through April 6 after a couple of warmer-than-normal days on March 22-23.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 115.0 bcfd this week to 109.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.
Gas stockpiles were about 24% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 10 and were expected to end about 16% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 17, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 17
Five-year average Mar 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-80
-58
-55
-45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,892
1,972
1,396
1,549
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
16.3%
23.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.23
2.35
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.93
12.46
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.65
13.16
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
253
236
234
230
231
U.S. GFS CDDs
19
19
21
22
19
U.S. GFS TDDs
272
255
255
252
250
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.7
98.6
98.8
94.3
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.8
8.0
9.0
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.4
106.4
106.8
103.3
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.7
2.8
3.5
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.3
5.3
5.5
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
12.9
12.9
13.2
7.4
U.S. Commercial
14.0
13.0
11.4
10.1
12.4
U.S. Residential
22.3
20.6
17.7
14.3
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.4
29.3
29.0
24.1
25.7
U.S. Industrial
24.3
23.5
22.7
23.2
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.5
2.3
2.5
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
98.5
94.0
88.1
79.2
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
120.0
115.0
109.1
101.4
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Wind
15
15
12
13
15
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
37
41
40
39
Coal
18
17
16
15
14
Nuclear
18
19
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.93
2.23
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.82
2.01
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.45
9.50
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.69
1.91
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.06
2.20
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.00
2.20
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
11.33
14.85
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.06
1.11
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.89
2.03
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.75
30.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.00
30.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.00
16.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
86.50
89.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
63.25
86.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
76.75
97.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.