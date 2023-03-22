US natgas futures fall 4% as output rises, demand declines

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Wednesday, erasing most of the prior session's 6% gain, as output continues to rise while demand declines with the coming of seasonally milder, spring-like weather. That price decline came even as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to hit a record high this week after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.

Prices also dropped despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected. Traders, however, noted that slightly colder weather in late March has much less of an impact on heating demand as colder weather in late January.

Temperatures in the U.S. Lower 48 states will average around 49.2 degrees Fahrenheit (9.6 Celsius) over the next two weeks versus a 30-year average of 50.6 degrees F for this time of the year, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 9.2 cents, or 3.9%, to $2.256 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:14 a.m. EDT (1214 GMT).

The gas market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts. The front-month dropped about 7% on March 17 and then fell another 5% on March 20 on warmer forecasts before gaining about 6% on March 21 on cooler forecasts.

In the spot market, next-day gas prices for Wednesday at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana fell to $1.93 per mmBtu, their lowest since October 2020.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Wednesday, down from 1.5 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. Freeport LNG said on March 8 that it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant shut after a fire in June 2022.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.6 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price declines of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing some oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through April 6 after a couple of warmer-than-normal days on March 22-23.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 115.0 bcfd this week to 109.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 24% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 10 and were expected to end about 16% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 17, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast) Week ended Mar 10 (Actual) Year ago Mar 17 Five-year average Mar 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -80 -58 -55 -45 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,892 1,972 1,396 1,549 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.3% 23.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.23 2.35 4.98 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.93 12.46 41.81 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.65 13.16 36.96 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 253 236 234 230 231 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 19 21 22 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 272 255 255 252 250 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.7 98.6 98.8 94.3 89.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.8 8.0 9.0 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.4 106.4 106.8 103.3 99.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.7 2.8 3.5 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.3 5.3 5.5 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 12.9 12.9 13.2 7.4 U.S. Commercial 14.0 13.0 11.4 10.1 12.4 U.S. Residential 22.3 20.6 17.7 14.3 19.6 U.S. Power Plant 30.4 29.3 29.0 24.1 25.7 U.S. Industrial 24.3 23.5 22.7 23.2 23.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.5 2.3 2.5 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 98.5 94.0 88.1 79.2 88.9 Total U.S. Demand 120.0 115.0 109.1 101.4 104.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 24 Week ended Mar 17 Week ended Mar 10 Week ended Mar 3 Week ended Feb 24 Wind 15 15 12 13 15 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 37 41 40 39 Coal 18 17 16 15 14 Nuclear 18 19 20 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.93 2.23 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.82 2.01 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.45 9.50 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.69 1.91 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.06 2.20 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.00 2.20 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 11.33 14.85 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.06 1.11 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.89 2.03 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.75 30.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.00 30.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.00 16.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 86.50 89.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.25 86.00 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 76.75 97.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

