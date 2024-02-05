US natgas futures edge up on expectations of cold weather

Adds quote, latest prices
Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 0.2% on Monday, on hopes that winter might reappear, ending the downward spiral in prices despite forecasts for lower demand and rising output.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 0.3 cents, or about 0.1%, to settle at $2.082 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract settled at its lowest since April 13, 2023.
"There are some weather models that are talking about another potential polar vortex somewhere around Valentine's day, and that's giving the market a little bit of life," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.
"So even though we've seen some extremely above normal temperatures, the return of winter is stopping the free fall on prices."
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Feb. 15 before turning near normal on Feb. 16-17. Colder temperatures should boost heating demand in mid-February. For now, meteorologists expect the weather to remain warmer than normal.
LSEG estimated 358 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, up from 333 HDDs estimated on Friday. The normal for this time of year is 408 HDDs.
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.0 bcfd in January. That was still below the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 122.5 bcfd this week to 122.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.7 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 in January. That was still below the monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not revisit record levels until Freeport LNG export plant in Texas returns to full power, which is expected to occur in mid- to late-February.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Feb 2 Forecast
Week ended Jan 26 Actual
Year ago Feb 2
Five-year average
Feb 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-86
-197
-208
-193
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,573
2,659
2,397
2,336
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.1%
5.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.08
2.07
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.43
9.25
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.46
9.46
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
358
333
326
405
408
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
6
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
359
334
332
411
413
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.2
105.5
105.3
97.8
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.0
9.4
9.3
9.3
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
113.2
114.8
114.6
107.1
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.5
3.5
2.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
6.0
6.3
5.6
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
13.6
13.7
12.7
8.4
U.S. Commercial
18.2
13.9
13.4
19.2
16.3
U.S. Residential
30.9
22.7
21.5
33.1
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
38.7
30.2
31.6
34.5
29.3
U.S. Industrial
26.2
24.5
24.4
26.3
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.1
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.3
2.6
2.6
3.3
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
122.5
99.3
98.9
121.6
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
144.5
122.5
122.4
142.0
123.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Wind
9
7
10
14
8
Solar
3
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
43
39
38
42
Coal
18
22
23
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
17
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.01
2.15
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.95
1.90
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.25
3.46
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.76
1.75
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.73
1.89
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.96
4.40
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.64
2.82
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.86
1.60
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.78
1.34
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
49.00
44.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
21.75
19.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
11.50
17.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
59.25
43.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
25.50
30.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
51.00
33.75
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
