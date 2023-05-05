US natgas futures ease to 3-week low on record output, lower LNG exports

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a fresh three-week low on Friday on output and after the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declined due to spring maintenance.

That price decline came despite forecasts for more gas demand this week and next than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.3 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.088 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 13 for a second day in a row.

That puts the front-month down for a fifth day in a row for the first time since December 2022.

For the week, the contract was down about 13%, which would be its first weekly decline in four weeks.

In the spot market, mild weather and weak demand in the U.S. West pressured next-day power and gas prices for Friday to their lowest levels in years.

Next-day gas at the Southern California Border NG-SCL-CGT-SNL fell to its lowest since July 2020, while next-day power sunk to its lowest since May 2020 at the SP-15 hub EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California and the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from a record 101.4 bcfd in April.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal from May 5-16, with cooling degree days (CDD) exceeding heating degree days (HDD) over the next two weeks for the first time this year. The weather is expected to return to near-normal levels from May 17-20.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, while CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 F to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses.

With the weather turning warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 96.3 bcfd this week to 92.1 bcfd next week and 91.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.3 bcfd so far in May, down from a record 14.0 bcfd in April. The decline was due mostly to reductions at Cameron LNG's terminal in Louisiana, Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG's terminal in Texas.

Last month's record flows were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to oversupply and weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading at a 21-month low of around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a 22-month low of $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Even though TTF gas prices were down about 51% and JKM was down about 62% so far this year, traders said those prices were high enough to feed demand for U.S. LNG exports.

Week ended May 5 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 28 (Actual) Year ago May 5 Five-year average May 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 67 54 76 87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,130 2,063 1,632 1,809 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 17.7% 19.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.08 2.10 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.68 11.71 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.31 11.50 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 43 53 77 90 78 U.S. GFS CDDs 89 84 85 63 69 U.S. GFS TDDs 132 147 162 153 147 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 102.2 101.8 96.0 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 7.2 7.2 9.4 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.8 109.4 109.0 105.4 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.8 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.4 5.2 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.9 13.4 13.4 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 8.0 7.4 5.4 6.6 5.7 U.S. Residential 10.3 9.5 5.9 7.9 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 29.2 31.8 27.8 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.3 22.0 21.4 21.2 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 7.7 75.3 71.5 70.7 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 96.3 92.1 91.7 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Wind 14 12 17 15 16 Solar 5 4 5 5 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 3 3 3 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 39 37 38 38 Coal 13 16 14 14 15 Nuclear 19 19 18 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.96 2.01 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.58 1.70 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.18 4.74 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.54 1.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.73 1.87 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.75 2.15 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.79 1.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.42 1.43 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.36 1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.50 34.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.75 35.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 48.50 23.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.00 12.60 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 11.50 20.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.75 21.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

