US natgas futures drop 8% as output rises, demand declines

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

March 22, 2023 — 02:50 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 8% on Wednesday, erasing the prior session's 6% gain, as output continues to rise while demand declines with the coming of seasonally milder, spring-like weather. That price decline came even as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to hit a record high this week after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.

Prices also dropped despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected. Traders, however, noted that slightly colder weather in late March has much less of an impact on heating demand as colder weather in late January.

Temperatures in the U.S. Lower 48 states will average around 49.2 degrees Fahrenheit (9.6 Celsius) over the next two weeks versus a 30-year average of 50.6 degrees F for this time of the year, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 17.7 cents, or 7.5%, to settle at $2.171 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since hitting a 29-month closing low of $2.073 on Feb. 21.

In the spot market, next-day gas prices for Wednesday at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana fell to $1.93 per mmBtu, their lowest since October 2020.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Wednesday, down from 1.5 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. Freeport LNG said on March 8 that it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant shut after a fire in June 2022.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.6 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price declines of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing some oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through April 6 after a couple of warmer-than-normal days on March 22-23.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 115.0 bcfd this week to 109.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 24% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 10 and were expected to end about 23% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 17, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 17

Five-year average Mar 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-75

-58

-55

-45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,897

1,972

1,396

1,549

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

22.5%

23.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.23

2.35

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.93

12.46

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.65

13.16

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

253

236

234

230

231

U.S. GFS CDDs

19

19

21

22

19

U.S. GFS TDDs

272

255

255

252

250

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.7

98.6

98.8

94.3

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.8

8.0

9.0

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.4

106.4

106.8

103.3

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.7

2.8

3.5

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.3

5.3

5.5

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

12.9

12.9

13.2

7.4

U.S. Commercial

14.0

13.0

11.4

10.1

12.4

U.S. Residential

22.3

20.6

17.7

14.3

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.4

29.3

29.0

24.1

25.7

U.S. Industrial

24.3

23.5

22.7

23.2

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.5

2.3

2.5

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

98.5

94.0

88.1

79.2

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

120.0

115.0

109.1

101.4

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Wind

15

15

12

13

15

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

37

41

40

39

Coal

18

17

16

15

14

Nuclear

18

19

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.93

2.23

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.82

2.01

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.45

9.50

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.69

1.91

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.06

2.20

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.00

2.20

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

11.33

14.85

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.06

1.11

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.89

2.03

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.75

30.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.00

30.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.00

16.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

86.50

89.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

63.25

86.00

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

76.75

97.25

