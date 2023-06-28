US natgas futures drop 6% on less hot forecasts, technical selling

Adds latest prices, quote

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% to a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for slightly less hot weather next week than previously expected, technical selling and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas export (LNG) remains low due to maintenance outages at several facilities.

That price decline came despite a drop in output in recent weeks and forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through mid-July, especially in Texas.

Power demand in Texas set a new record peak on Tuesday and was expected to break that all-time high on Wednesday as a heat wave bakes the state, according to preliminary data from the state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

"Burgeoning Texas wind generation drove supply higher and actually reduced the call on power sector gas burns despite record temperatures - reflecting the growing importance of wind generation to ERCOT natural gas consumption," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said in a note.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 16.0 cents, or 5.8%, to settle at $2.603 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 21.

August NGQ23 futures, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 12 cents to $2.67 per mmBtu.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a record 102.5 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast that weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal June 28-July 13.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.2 bcfd this week to 102.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.4 bcfd so far in June from 6.0 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.5 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.4 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

On a daily basis, however, total feedgas to the seven LNG export facilities rose about 0.5 bcfd to a two-week high of 11.7 bcfd as the amount of gas flowing to Sabine climbed about 1 bcfd over the past week to around 3.2 bcfd. The amount of gas flowing to Sabine has averaged about 4.5 bcfd so far this year, the same as in all of 2022.

Week ended Jun 23 Forecast Week ended Jun 16 Actual Year ago Jun 23 Five-year average Jun 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 82 95 81 80 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,811 2,729 2,239 2,447 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 14.9% 15.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.72 2.76 7.60 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.29 11.24 33.44 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.07 11.79 29.72 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 4 5 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 236 236 207 197 189 U.S. GFS TDDs 238 238 211 202 195 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.7 101.1 101.2 98.0 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 8.0 7.5 8.6 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.5 109.0 108.7 106.6 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.6 6.6 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.4 12.4 10.8 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.7 3.4 3.6 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 38.5 40.5 45.3 39.9 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.2 2.1 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.1 77.1 81.5 76.1 71.9 Total U.S. Demand 94.7 97.2 102.7 95.1 85.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 84 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 78 78 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 30 Week ended Jun 23 Week ended Jun 16 Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Wind 10 9 8 5 10 Solar 5 4 5 5 5 Hydro 6 6 6 7 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 42 43 45 40 Coal 17 17 16 17 15 Nuclear 18 19 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.68 2.62 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.63 1.69 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.50 3.70 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.52 1.51 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.47 2.35 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.25 6.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.95 4.85 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.44 2.48 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.98 1.87 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 73.75 65.20 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.00 37.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.67 54.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 57.46 45.97 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.75 31.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.50 30.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

