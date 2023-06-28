News & Insights

US natgas futures drop 6% on less hot forecasts, technical selling

June 28, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% to a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for slightly less hot weather next week than previously expected, technical selling and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas export (LNG) remains low due to maintenance outages at several facilities.

That price decline came despite a drop in output in recent weeks and forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through mid-July, especially in Texas.

Power demand in Texas set a new record peak on Tuesday and was expected to break that all-time high on Wednesday as a heat wave bakes the state, according to preliminary data from the state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

"Burgeoning Texas wind generation drove supply higher and actually reduced the call on power sector gas burns despite record temperatures - reflecting the growing importance of wind generation to ERCOT natural gas consumption," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said in a note.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 16.0 cents, or 5.8%, to settle at $2.603 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 21.

August NGQ23 futures, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 12 cents to $2.67 per mmBtu.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a record 102.5 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast that weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal June 28-July 13.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.2 bcfd this week to 102.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.4 bcfd so far in June from 6.0 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.5 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.4 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

On a daily basis, however, total feedgas to the seven LNG export facilities rose about 0.5 bcfd to a two-week high of 11.7 bcfd as the amount of gas flowing to Sabine climbed about 1 bcfd over the past week to around 3.2 bcfd. The amount of gas flowing to Sabine has averaged about 4.5 bcfd so far this year, the same as in all of 2022.

Week ended Jun 23 Forecast

Week ended Jun 16 Actual

Year ago Jun 23

Five-year average Jun 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

82

95

81

80

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,811

2,729

2,239

2,447

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.9%

15.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.72

2.76

7.60

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.29

11.24

33.44

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.07

11.79

29.72

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

2

4

5

5

U.S. GFS CDDs

236

236

207

197

189

U.S. GFS TDDs

238

238

211

202

195

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.7

101.1

101.2

98.0

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

8.0

7.5

8.6

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.5

109.0

108.7

106.6

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.9

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.6

6.6

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.4

12.4

10.8

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.7

3.7

3.4

3.6

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

38.5

40.5

45.3

39.9

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.2

2.1

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.1

77.1

81.5

76.1

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.7

97.2

102.7

95.1

85.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

84

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

78

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Week ended Jun 16

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Wind

10

9

8

5

10

Solar

5

4

5

5

5

Hydro

6

6

6

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

42

43

45

40

Coal

17

17

16

17

15

Nuclear

18

19

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.68

2.62

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.63

1.69

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.50

3.70

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.52

1.51

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.47

2.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.25

6.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.95

4.85

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.44

2.48

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.98

1.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

73.75

65.20

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.00

37.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

43.67

54.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

57.46

45.97

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

29.75

31.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.50

30.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

